The Montana women's tennis team built on its strong fall season with three appearances in the singles Sweet 16 and one Grizzly pairing advancing to the doubles round of 16 against some of the West's best competition at the ITA Mountain Regional Tourney.
In a positive sign for things to come, Montana advanced further than five of the six other Big Sky teams competing.
At UNLV in Las Vegas, Montana's first-team All-Big Sky junior Julia Ronney impressed with straight-set wins over Utah State's Gabrielle Dekkers (7-5, 6-4) and BYU's Anastasia Abrahmyan (6-4, 0-6, 6-1) to book a ticket to the round of 16 in the main draw where she fell to eventual tourney champion Chiara Tomasetti of Northern Arizona (6-1, 6-2).
Montana's youth also found success in the main draw, with freshman Olivia Oosterbaan advancing to the round of 16. Oosterbaan picked up a big upset over the No. 8 seed Izumi Asano of the home-team Rebels (6-4, 7-6), and advanced to the round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Weber State's Ana Morett before falling to New Mexico's Alisia Manolescu 6-3, 6-4.
In the B singles flight, UM sophomore Lauren Dunlap picked up a big win over UNLV's Hsuan Yu Lin (7-5, 6-4) in the round of 32 to advance to the round of 16 before falling to New Mexico's Natasha Munday (6-4, 6-2).
In doubles, Ronney and Dunlap started with a nice win over Nevada's Turulja/Shikanova pair (8-6) in the round of 64, then advanced from the round of 32 with another big upset over the home-team Rebels, beating UNLV's Li/Li pair 8-3 before falling to Utah State's Jones/Lavatai pair 8-2.
