The Montana women's tennis team rebounded from a slow start in singles and dismal doubles to finish the final day of the Idaho State Invitational with a 3-2 record last weekend in Pocatello.
While the Grizzlies went winless in two rounds of doubles competition, the Griz picked up a total of four wins in singles as Montana's youthful squad got its first action of the year against some familiar Big Sky and Mountain West opponents.
Freshman Olivia Oosterbaan opened her UM career with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Idaho State's Madison Fenske on day one in the Black Draw singles.
In the day two quarterfinal, Oosterbaan — a four-star recruit from Illinois — battled Utah State's Annaliese County to a tiebreaker in the first set before eventually falling 7-6 (8-0), 6-3.
Meanwhile, fellow freshman Maria Goheen was on the cusp of a major upset out of the gates when she took eventual tournament champion Lucy Octave of Utah State to a third-set super breaker, eventually falling 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 in her first match as a Grizzly.
Goheen bounced back with an 8-5 win over ISU's Alexandra Arkhipov on day three to go 1-1 in singles on the weekend.
Sophomores Claudia Reguant and Lauren Dunlap each picked up a day three victory to add to Montana's four-win haul.
