The Montana women's tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Denver on Friday in the Mile High City.

The loss dropped the Griz to 1-6 for the season, while Denver improved to 5-2.

The Griz gave the Pioneers a run for their money in doubles play. Montana's Julia Ronney and Olivia Oosterbaan teamed up for a 6-1 win at the No. 1 slot. Grizzlies Lauren Dunlap and Alex Walker nearly gave Montana the doubles point, but fell 7-6(3) to Camille Anderson and Alessia Truden.

The singles matches were not as competitive, with the Pioneers winning all six in straight sets.

The Griz are off until next Thursday when they will play a Big Sky match at Northern Arizona.

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments