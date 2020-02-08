The Montana women's tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Griz (1-3) pushed the Spartans in doubles play. Lauren Dunlap and Alex Walker took a 7-5 win over Samantha Memije and Nicole Stephens at the No. 2 spot. With the matched tied at 1-1, Julia Ronney and Olivia Oosterbaan lost a heartbreaker 7-6(9-7) to Lauren Lemonds and Maja Pietrowicz at the No. 1 postion.

The Griz dropped all six singles matches, although Montana's Bianca Bostrom pushed Jennifer Timotin to a third set at No. 5 before falling 10-5 in the third.

The Griz will face Xavier on Sunday at 2 p.m. in East Lansing.

