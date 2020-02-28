The Montana women's tennis team was shut out 4-0 by New Mexico on Friday in Flagstaff, Arizona.
The loss dropped the Griz to 1-8 on the season.
Montana lost the best-of-three doubles point 2-1. Julia Ronney and Olivia Oosterbaan won their match at No. 1 to even the doubles matches at 1-1. Lauren Dunlap and Alex Walker, though, fell in a tiebreaker at No. 3 to give the point to the Lobos.
Losses at Nos. 1, 3 and 4 in singles play ended the match early. Ronney fell in straight sets at No. 1, Maria Goheen fell 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 and Dunlap pushed her opponent to a third set before falling 6-0 in the third. Oosterbaan and Claudia Reguant had taken their opponents to a third set before play was halted.
The Griz travel to Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday to face San Francisco at 9 a.m. and Arizona at 3 p.m.
