The Montana women's tennis team opened its Big Sky Conference schedule with a 7-0 loss to Northern Arizona at Flagstaff, Arizona, on Thursday.

The Griz dropped to 1-7 overall. Northern Arizona improved to 2-0 in league matches, 3-3 overall.

Montana had a chance to win the doubles point when Bianca Bostrom and Maria Goheen tooka 6-4 win over Chiara Tomasetti and Ellie Millard at the No. 2 position. At No. 1, Julia Ronney and Olivia Oosterbaan took Adrianna Sosnowska and Mimi Bland to a tiebreaker before falling 7-6, handing the doubles point to the Lumberjacks.

The Griz failed to win a set in singles play.

The Griz will remain in Flagstaff to face New Mexico on Friday at 10 a.m.

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments