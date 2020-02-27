The Montana women's tennis team opened its Big Sky Conference schedule with a 7-0 loss to Northern Arizona at Flagstaff, Arizona, on Thursday.
The Griz dropped to 1-7 overall. Northern Arizona improved to 2-0 in league matches, 3-3 overall.
Montana had a chance to win the doubles point when Bianca Bostrom and Maria Goheen tooka 6-4 win over Chiara Tomasetti and Ellie Millard at the No. 2 position. At No. 1, Julia Ronney and Olivia Oosterbaan took Adrianna Sosnowska and Mimi Bland to a tiebreaker before falling 7-6, handing the doubles point to the Lumberjacks.
The Griz failed to win a set in singles play.
The Griz will remain in Flagstaff to face New Mexico on Friday at 10 a.m.
