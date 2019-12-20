MISSOULA — Her determination is the foundation.
Just 11 minutes into Friday night's game, McKenzie Johnston already had four steals and one badge of honor for drawing a charge. She set the tone on both ends with her intensity and her Montana teammates followed her lead.
Johnston is simply the straw that stirs the drink for the Lady Griz basketball team. She finished with a team-high 15 points, five steals and four assists in a confidence-building 70-53 win over MSU Billings in front of 2,343 fans at Dahlberg Arena.
"She does the dirty work," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen said of her senior point guard from Helena, who also grabbed five rebounds. "Until you really key in and watch it, you don't notice she is involved in so much.
"From the loose balls to the rebounding to the taking charges to getting steals, she does so many little things that go unseen."
From the opening stages of Friday's game when Johnston ripped the ball out of the hands of a Yellowjacket player, it was apparent how much the night meant in her mind. Yes, it was only a non-conference game against an NCAA Division II foe, but Johnston understood it was her team's last chance to build momentum heading into its Big Sky Conference opener next week.
"We just played South Dakota (Sunday) and it was a poor defensive effort by us," Johnston said. "We talked a lot about how they were just getting easy seals, easy threes and everything came easy to them.
"I took that to heart. I didn't want this team getting anything easy against us. I wanted them stepping away from the game thinking about how tough it was to play us."
Montana faced adversity heading into the game when word came Friday morning that starting guard Sophia Stiles was in the hospital with strep throat and a tonsil infection. The Lady Griz were down to eight players and just one reserve guard, Madi Schoening, who had played only sparingly in two games this season because of a nagging back injury.
Schoening delivered in a big way. She finished with 11 points and hit arguably the biggest shot of the game with 1:34 left in the half — a 3-pointer that ended a 16-0 run by the Yellowjackets and put Montana ahead, 28-27. The Lady Griz never trailed again in improving to 5-4.
"For me it felt like, 'Yeah, I can make a shot in a game now again,'" Schoening said. "I had been a little discouraged before, but just knowing that in the flow of the game I can hit that shot and be there for the team is nice.
"It was a good confidence-builder for coming back. I've been out over a year now and my footwork is the major thing I'm working on. And conditioning, obviously. The defensive side and footwork is hardest to come back from."
The Yellowjackets, whose 6-5 record was not affected by the loss, gave Montana a run for its money in the first half. Their 5-for-16 shooting from behind the arc helped them go into halftime trailing by just five points, 32-27.
Montana came out of the locker room and put together its best quarter. The Lady Griz hit 7 of 16 shots and limited Billings to just three field goals on 19 attempts in the third frame. Montana's lead was 51-35 heading into the final stanza.
"I felt like first half we got a lot of good shots and just kind of rushed them," Schweyen said. "We started the game missing two-three layups right off the bat and we weren't shooting a good percentage. We just weren't, what we say, shooting to score.
"Second half we relaxed a little bit and were taking better shots and shooting to score more. Credit to them, they banged some threes and made a little run in the first half. We made a couple adjustments defensively that I think helped with that to eliminate the threes."
Joining Johnston and Schoening in double figures scoring for Montana were Emma Stockholm with 11 points and Abby Anderson with 10. Taylor Goligoski added eight points in her first start of the season.
Montana will open its league slate at Northern Arizona next Saturday.
"We have a long ways to go to be where we want to be," Schweyen offered. "We have some lapses on D and things like that and have talked about showing more discipline.
"But I like how hard they come and work."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.