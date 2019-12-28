MISSOULA — Abby Anderson's best game in a Montana uniform came at an opportune time for her team Saturday.
Anderson racked up a career-high 15 points and nine rebounds in helping lift UM to a 79-71 win over Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference basketball opener in Flagstaff, Arizona. Senior teammate McKenzie Johnston added a game-high 26 points and Gabi Harrington scored a double-double as the Lady Griz held off the Lumberjacks.
All but two of Anderson's points and rebounds came in the first three quarters, helping her team build a lead that proved too much for NAU (3-7) to overcome.
"Abby has arrived," jubilant Montana coach Shannon Schweyen told KMPT radio. "She's had some big moments where she's played good in stretches but today she looked like a player who wanted to score.
"She was taking it to them in the post. It was exciting to see her get that taste of scoring and getting after it. She's nice and tall for a target and she has a nice touch on the ball. That's such an asset."
Montana (6-4) led from start to finish and was especially good early. The battle-tested crew stormed out of the chute in front of a sparse crowd, jumping to a 15-3 lead in the first five minutes.
"Great contributions from so many people and the enthusiasm they played with today, it was fun to watch," Schweyen said.
Emma Stockholm led a balanced attack in the first frame with five points. Montana was 9 for 18 shooting and 3 for 6 from behind the arc as six players made it into the scoring column.
The Lady Griz took a 22-13 lead into the second quarter and enjoyed the same cushion at intermission, 37-28. Anderson had nine points and five boards and Johnston eight points and four rebounds. Montana also benefited from a 22-16 team edge in rebounds.
Montana stretched its lead to 60-40 on a pair of Anderson free throws late in the third period and then 64-40 with 9 minutes left on an Anderson bucket. Then it was a matter of holding on.
Northern Arizona crept back into the game behind the 3-point shooting of reserve Emily Rodabaugh, who finished with a team-high 19 points and went 4 for 7 from 3-point land. The Jacks used an 18-4 run to shave their deficit to 10 points with just over 4 minutes left, but then they went cold, failing to score for three minutes.
Montana's lead was down to 75-68 with 15 seconds left but Johnston came through at the foul line, hitting four free throws to close out the hosts.
"We were talking the whole time about this is by no means over," Schweyen said. "We were trading threes for twos for a while but thank goodness we had a big enough lead and held on to it.
"The free throws have been big for us, especially on the road," added the coach, alluding to her team's 20-for-26 effort at the line. "We also boarded particularly well ... Down low was an area we thought we could expose them."
Montana finished with a 41-31 edge in rebounds. Harrington had a game-high 12 boards to go with her 11 points and three assists.
"Gabi, every time I looked she was coming up with a rebound, tough ones too," Schweyen said. "Then Kenz (Johnston) just had a monster of a game. She just does so much and had big boards late when they were making a run and we had to get rebounds. She wasn't going to let this one slip away."
Montana shot 45 percent from the floor (27 for 60) and held a 36-26 edge in points in the paint. The Lady Griz, who will play at Sacramento State (2-8) on Monday night, finished with a gaudy 20-7 edge in points from the foul line.
