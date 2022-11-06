MISSOULA — The most electrifying bucket of Carmen Gfeller's college basketball career came last November at North Dakota State when she drained a turnaround jumper as time ran out to give Montana a thrilling win.
Gfeller's teammates and coaches swarmed her at midcourt and a small crowd at the Scheels Center in Fargo was left speechless. The win helped propel the Lady Griz basketball team on its longest win streak of 2021-22, a six-game roll that included a pair of wins to start Big Sky Conference play.
The Bison will be looking for a little revenge Monday when the teams make their season debut at 6 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena. There are many question marks for both teams, with North Dakota State picked to finish fifth in the Summit League and Montana replacing three starters from last winter and dealing with health issues.
Gfeller spent time in a walking boot during the offseason and sat out the team's Maroon-Silver Scrimmage two weeks ago. She led UM in scoring and rebounding last season, so her presence is an important piece of the puzzle to have in place.
Gfeller is Montana's only preseason all-Big Sky Conference pick, matching the number of all-league picks on the North Dakota State team. For the Bison, it's 5-foot-8 senior guard Heaven Hamling, who averaged just over 14 points per game and hit 67 triples last season.
Gfeller's status is not the only question Lady Griz fans are anxious to have answered Monday.
The team has several transfers that need to take on leadership roles in point guard Gina Marxen (Idaho) and forward Keeli Burton-Oliver (Arizona State/Washington State). They'll be relied on to help fill the void left when guard Sophia Stiles transferred to Florida Gulf Coast and Abby Anderson closed the book on her college career despite having the option to play one more year.
It's anyone's guess who Montana will use in the starting lineup since coaches are prone to hold that card close to the vest before the opener. Gfeller will undoubtedly be on the floor is she's healthy and so will guards Marxen, Haley Huard and Sammy Fatkin. In the middle, look for Dani Bartsch and Burton-Oliver to get a lot of minutes.
If last season is any indication, Montana is the favorite Monday. The Lady Griz finished 19-11 while the Bison were 11-18.
North Dakota State has three returning starters and several transfers expected to contribute. Three of the eight newcomers on the Bison roster have played at least 10 NCAA games: Forward Taylor Brown appeared in 95 over four seasons at American and forward Abbie Draper played in 26 with 15 starts during her freshman season at Bradley last year. Forward Georgia Baldwin also appeared in 11 games at Eastern Kentucky over the last two seasons.
