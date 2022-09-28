The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 298 on Wednesday as the Grizzlies placed sixth at the Eagle Invitational, played at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane.
Montana shot a 313 on Monday and a 299 on Tuesday. It was the first time in more than five years that the Griz have had a pair of sub-300 rounds in the same tournament.
Kylie Franklin carded four birdies to shoot a 1-under 71, her best collegiate round by three strokes and the best score by a Grizzly at the tournament.
Madison Cecil, who had two bogeys and a birdie on Wednesday, shot a 73 and was Montana’s top finisher, tying for 12th. It lowered her fall scoring average to a team-best 75.67.
Raina Ports and Tricia Joyce both shot a final-round 77. Ports tied for 27th, Joyce tied for 37th. Jessica Ponce closed with an 80 and also tied for 27th.
Meredith Boos, who shot rounds of 82 and 82 on Monday and Tuesday competing as an individual, matched her low collegiate round with a 73, playing the back nine at 1-under. She tied for 42nd.
Emmy Sundby finished 49th, Hannah Ports 51st. Sundby closed with an 81 on Wednesday, Ports with an 83.
Montana State’s Scarlet Weidig-Velazquez (70-71-74), at 1-under, won the tournament by a stroke over Portland State’s Tya Seth (76-68-72). The top five was made up of Big Sky Conference golfers.
Weber State (291-301-287) rallied to win the team title by four strokes over Montana State (294-291-298). Portland State (310-296-294) finished third.
Montana will wrap up its fall schedule when it competes next Monday and Tuesday at the Big O Classic at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.
