MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team shot a 305 on Monday, its second-best round of the spring and a 13-stroke improvement from Sunday’s opening 18 holes, as the Bobcat Spring Invitational continued at the Golf Club of Estrella in Goodyear, Arizona.

The Grizzlies shot the fifth-best score of the day in the 11-team field, with their four countable scores all 78 or better.

“And it very well could have been under 300, so it was better,” said coach Kris Nord. “We still had a few big holes at the end. We’ll keep plugging at it.

“It’s going in the right direction. Hopefully we can figure out how to get rid of doubles and triples tomorrow.”

Madison Cecil, who shot an 82 on Sunday, carded a 3-over 75 on Monday. Tricia Joyce and Raina Ports both shot 76, Jessica Ponce shot 78, a 10-stroke improvement from Sunday.

Cecil was steady from opening tee to final putt, carding three bogeys and 15 pars to post her best round since September.

“I spent a lot of time with Madison to start and she was hitting fairways and greens,” said Nord. “She didn’t make many putts but she didn’t make many mistakes.”

Joyce’s 76 came without anything worse than a bogey. She played the front nine at 3-over, the back nine at 1-over, finishing her day with six consecutive pars.

“Both of them just played good, steady golf,” said Nord. “It was good to see. We just need to get a couple more on board and get it below 75 with three or four spots. It’s encouraging.”

Ports had a double bogey and a triple bogey on Sunday. The rest of her round of 77 was played at even par.

On Monday, Ports was 1-under through 11 holes before taking a double bogey at the 12th and a triple bogey at the par-3 14th. Outside of those two holes, she played the other 16 at 1-under.

“She’s been hitting the ball well,” said Nord. “She had a pull on the par-3 that got her in trouble. She hasn’t had great luck. She’s due to have some good breaks come her way.”

Ponce played the front nine at 1-over, the back nine at 5-over on her way to a 78. Kylie Franklin shot an 83. Meredith Boos, competing as an individual, shot an 85.

Joyce (77-76) and Ports (77-76) are tied for 26th, Cecil (82-75) is tied for 39th. Franklin (82-83) is tied for 53rd, Ponce (88-78) is tied for 56th.

Grand Canyon (289-291) leads the field by 12 strokes. Idaho (295-297) is in second, Utah Tech (300-295) is in third.

Grand Canyon’s Constanza Guerrero (66-71) has an eight-stroke lead in the individual standings over Northern Arizona’s Ellena Slater (69-76).

The tournament will conclude on Tuesday with the final 18 holes.