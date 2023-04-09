The Montana women’s golf team shot a 318 on Sunday as the Bobcat Spring Invitational opened at the Golf Club of Estrella in Goodyear, Arizona.

Tricia Joyce and Raina Ports both posted a score of 77 but their teammates were all in the 80s, which has the Grizzlies sitting 10th out of 11 teams with 36 holes still to be played.

Grand Canyon (289), Idaho (295), Northern Arizona (297) and Weber State (299) all broke 300 on Sunday.

“Pretty frustrated overall. We’re not going the right direction in terms of course management,” said coach Kris Nord. “We need to putt better. Across the board we need to improve.

“We started off struggling off the first hole and felt like we were struggling the rest of the day.”

Joyce played the front nine at 3-over, the back nine at 2-over, with birdies on the par-4 5th and 12th holes.

Ports also played the front nine at 2-over, the back nine at 3-over, with a pair of birdies. She had a triple bogey at the 9th, a double bogey on the 17th. She played the rest of her round at even par.

Madison Cecil and Kylie Franklin both shot 82, Jessica Ponce finished with an 88. Meredith Boos, playing as an individual, shot an 83.

“Tricia is a grinder. We had some other kids get a little frustrated. You have to let things go and go grind the next hole,” said Nord.

“We’re playing a little scared. We have to be a little more aggressive and live with the result. I’d be happy if I saw that the next two days.”

Grand Canyon’s Constanza Guerrero shot a 6-under 66 to lead the field, carding six birdies, 12 pars. Northern Arizona’s Ellena Slater (69) and a pair of golfers from Idaho, who shot 71, also broke par.

“I know we’re better than this,” Nord said. “I really hope we rebound and get down near 300 because that’s where we should be on this course.”