The Montana women’s golf team finished fifth on Tuesday at the Big O Classic at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska, as the Grizzlies’ fall tournament schedule came to an end.
After shooting rounds of 310 and 316 on Monday and sitting fourth out of nine teams through 36 holes, Montana shot a 323 for Tuesday’s final 18 holes to drop one spot in the standings.
Kylie Franklin (79-78-78) was the Grizzlies’ lone golfer to break 80 for all three rounds. She tied for 14th overall.
Raina Ports (76-79-81) finished 17th, Tricia Joyce (77-78-82) tied for 18th, Jessica Ponce (83-81-82) tied for 35th, and Madison Cecil (78-89-87) tied for 50th.
Wichita State (302-311-313) won the tournament by two strokes over Creighton (307-303-318), eight over Omaha (308-311-315).
“Not a great day. Basically, we didn’t play well,” UM coach Kris Nord said. “We had a lot of tired mental errors. We left way too many strokes out there.”
The tournament concluded a demanding schedule for Montana, which played four tournaments and 12 competitive rounds in a span of just 23 days.
The Grizzlies made two driving trips to Utah with their full team, another to Spokane, then played with five this week in Omaha.
“I’m glad we did what we did, but I’m glad it’s over because the kids need to get in class and caught up,” said Nord. “We’ve got some bright spots I think we can build on for spring.”
Montana won’t compete again until the Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah, the second week of March.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.