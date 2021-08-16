MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team posted a 7-0 home exhibition win over Carroll College on Monday afternoon.
Montana outshot Carroll 10-0 in the first period, but it wasn’t until Zoe Transtrum’s goal at 24:43 that the Grizzlies got on the board.
With the Taylor Hansen- and Taylor Stoeger-led group playing the second 30 minutes, Montana scored four goals in less than 10 minutes to pull away.
First it was Stoeger, then Jaden Griggs, then Sami Siems, then Stoeger again off an assist from Hansen.
In the final period, Missoula Sentinel grad Quinn Peacock punched in a Skyleigh Thompson shot that came back into play off the crossbar. Ava Samuelson added the final goal off an assist from Peacock.
Montana finished with a 36-2 advantage in shots. Nineteen of those were put on goal, with Carroll keepers Hattie Larson and Alexandra Moeller combining to make 12 saves.
Montana will make its debut at Creighton at 6 p.m. Mountain on Thursday.
“We’re ready. We’re prepared,” said Hansen.
—UM sports information
