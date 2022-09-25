MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision at Portland State on Sunday afternoon to come away with a split of its opening Big Sky Conference weekend of the season.
The Grizzlies (4-3-5, 1-1-0 BSC) rallied from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 at Sacramento State on Friday but couldn’t overcome a first-half goal by the Vikings on Sunday.
Montana outshot Portland State 18-12, created more corner kicks and had a massive 58-42 advantage in time of possession but return home looking up at three teams that opened league 2-0-0.
“I felt like on Friday we didn’t play well and got away with a win and this game we played exceptionally well and we lost,” said coach Chris Citowicki.
“I can’t fault anything we did on the field today. We created a ton of chances. I thought we were brilliant.”
Montana got caught on a counterattack in the 28th minute to give up the match’s lone goal.
A ball played long up the left sideline was crossed into the box, and Raniyah Burton got there for the redirect a half second before Montana goalkeeper Camellia Xu could get her hands on it.
Montana outshot Portland State 9-6 in the first half, 9-6 in the second but couldn’t get anything past PSU goalkeeper Sidney O’Billovich, who won 1-0 at Northern Colorado on Friday.
O’Billovich made seven saves, including a critical stop of a Molly Massman shot in the final minute as Montana desperately sought the equalizer.
“We got caught on a counter and lost the game,” said Citowicki. “Kudos to Portland. They scored the goal and defended well.
“Their goalkeeper made some incredible saves, which allowed them to stay in the game and ultimately win the game.”
Skyleigh Thompson and Kayla Rendon Bushmaker both took four shots, Maysa Walters took three. Seven different players put Montana’s seven shots on goal.
Portland State (3-5-3, 2-0-0 BSC) is one of the three teams that opened league 2-0-0, along with Idaho (7-1-2, 2-0-0 BSC) and Eastern Washington (5-5-2, 2-0-0 BSC).
Montana will get the Vandals and Eagles at South Campus Stadium next weekend. The Grizzlies will host Idaho on Friday at 3 p.m., the Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m.
