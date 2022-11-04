MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 1-0 overtime loss to Idaho in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tourney on Friday afternoon in Greeley, Colorado.
Margo Schoesler scored for the Vandals with 15 seconds left in the first overtime. She tracked down a wayward free kick by the Grizzlies near midfield and did it all by herself, dribbling up to just outside the 18-yard box before booting the ball just under the crossbar and beyond the reach of leaping goalkeeper Camellia Xu.
Montana dominated in shots (15-9) and had possession in the Vandals' zone for most of the second half but couldn't put the ball in the net.
“Our second half was very good,” said Montana coach Chris Citowicki said. “We created a lot of opportunities, just couldn’t get one in the back of the net.
“If you’re going to go out, go out swinging, and I thought we did swing a lot. We tried to create a lot of opportunities and just didn’t get it done at the end of the day.”
Montana had a free kick just outside the 18-yard box with just under 8 minutes left in regulation, but Maysa Walters booted the ball over the goal. The Grizzlies also had a free kick with about 12 minutes left in regulation that led to a header by Walters from close range that sailed just above the crossbar.
Defending tourney champion Montana finished with a 7-7-6 record. Idaho (12-3-1) will play in the championship on Sunday at noon.
"What a hard-fought battle today — give a lot of credit to Montana," Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger said in his postgame interview on ESPN+. "I think they came out with a great game plan and really worked hard and made it hard for us.
"We were able to weather the storm and find some rhythm in overtime and that was the difference for us."
Montana lost to Idaho twice this season by the score of 1-0.
