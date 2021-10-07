MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team will get its shot at Big Sky Conference leader Northern Colorado on Sunday afternoon when the two teams square off in Greeley, Colo.
The Grizzlies (7-4-1, 3-0-1 BSC) and Bears (6-6-2, 4-0-0 BSC), who have outscored their first four league opponents 11-2, will kick off at noon at UNC’s Jackson Stadium, where Montana hasn’t won since 2009.
Jackson Stadium will also be the site of next month’s six-team Big Sky Conference tournament.
Sunday will be the start of a challenging three-match road stretch for the Grizzlies, who play next week at Idaho (8-2-2, 2-1-1 BSC) and Eastern Washington (4-8-0, 2-2-2 BSC).
Montana will conclude its regular season with home games against Weber State (6-5-0, 3-0-0 BSC) and Idaho State (0-12-1, 0-3-0 BSC) later this month.
The Grizzlies will go into Sunday’s match without a goal allowed or without a loss since Sept. 5, when they fell at Gonzaga. Montana is 6-0-1 since, with six shutout wins and Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Portland State.
The seven consecutive shutouts matched a program record, set by former coach Betsy Duerksen’s third team, her 1996 squad, which also went 6-0-1 during its streak.
To get more specific, that team went 702 consecutive minutes without a goal allowed, from Sept. 8 to Oct. 6, from a goal by Wyoming to one by Wisconsin with a lot of nothing in between. Montana’s current shutout streak is at 665 minutes.
After opening league with 1-0 wins at Northern Arizona and Southern Utah, the Grizzlies made it five consecutive 1-0 victories when they defeated Sacramento State in Missoula on Friday behind Caitlin Rogers’ second goal in eight days.
Montana played to a 0-0 draw with Portland State on Sunday. The Grizzlies were shut out for just the third time this season despite taking 19 shots and putting nine of them on goal.
The weekend shutouts earned redshirt freshman goalkeeper Camellia Xu her third consecutive Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week award, her fourth of the season. Sunday’s shutout was Xu’s eighth of the season, which set a new program record for clean sheets by a freshman.
Xu leads the Big Sky in goals-against average (0.61), save percentage (.877) and shutouts (8). She is tied for first nationally in shutouts with North Texas’s Sarah Fuller, who made a name for herself at Vanderbilt before transferring, and ranks 12th in save percentage and 30th in goals-against average.
The Bears went just 2-6-2 during their nonconference schedule, with wins over Colorado College and Wyoming and getting shut out in six of 10 matches, but UNC has gotten on a roll the first two weekends of league play.
Northern Colorado, picked third in the Big Sky preseason poll behind Northern Arizona and Montana, swept the Southern Utah-Northern Arizona road trip with 3-1 and 2-0 victories, then picked up a 4-1 win over Portland State and 2-0 shutout of Sacramento State in Greeley last weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.