MISSOULA — Montana will face Washington State on Saturday at 6 p.m. in an opening-round match of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship in Pullman, Washington.
It marks the third time in Montana’s six NCAA tournament appearances that the Grizzlies (13-5-1) will have faced Washington State (13-2-4) in the first round. Saturday’s match will be available on ESPN+ with Trevor Williams calling the action.
The Grizzlies advanced to the NCAA tournament by winning the Big Sky Conference tournament last weekend in Greeley, Colo. The Cougars finished third in the Pac-12 and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
Washington State lost just twice this season, both setbacks coming in Pullman. The 15th-ranked Cougars fell 2-1 in a non-conference match to Seattle and 1-0 to Stanford.
WSU enters the postseason on a seven-match unbeaten streak, going 4-0-3, with draws against UCLA and USC, since losing to Stanford on Oct. 7.
Montana has a 1-5 record in the NCAA tournament. The Grizzlies’ lone win was a 1-0 victory at Washington State in 2000. Montana also won a play-in match in 2000, a 6-0 home win over Northwestern State, to advance to face the Cougars.
Montana has dropped its last eight matches against Washington State in Pullman. The Grizzlies’ last win in the series was a 2-1 overtime victory in 2004 in Missoula. The teams played to a 0-0 draw in Missoula in 2017.
“It’s an amazing program, a measuring stick,” Montana coach Chris Citowicki said of Washington State. “There are different levels within Power 5’s, and Washington State is the type of program you expect to make the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight, if not more than that.
“My goal for this program is to get to the Sweet 16 at some point, but that’s probably the ceiling. Once you get beyond that, those programs are borderline untouchable. They operate on a different level than everyone else. That’s what we’re up against on Saturday, a machine. Let’s see what we can do.”
Washington State has outscored its opponents this season 42-11, has more than doubled the number of shots its opponents have taken and has 12 shutouts while only getting shut out twice.
“They’re a good team. They have a potent attack, they have a very good defense and they have a phenomenal goalkeeper, as do we. They are an amazing program that continues to produce amazing players,” said Citowicki.
What Montana has going for it since its last meeting with Washington State is its 1-0 loss to South Carolina in last spring’s NCAA tournament, its best showing since 2000. The match was scoreless at the half before the Gamecocks scored early in the second half. That would be the match’s only goal.
“Last year was exceptionally important,” said Citowicki. “For them to play that game and keep it close showed them that they can hang with those players and can actually do it.
“There was something about keeping the game close and knowing they can go up physically against Power 5 athletes. It meant so much in bringing back that understanding.”
Also playing in Montana’s favor was going through the Big Sky tournament last weekend. The Grizzlies won a semifinal match when they weren’t at their best and a championship match when they were closer to that ideal, but it was still a 1-0 outcome.
It was 180 minutes of tenseness, and Montana came out victorious both times.
“It was nice having a playoff, a tight semifinal and tight final in games that matter, when teams throw everything they have at you,” said Citowicki.
“If we didn’t have a playoff and were just going off the end of the season, I think we’d be in a lot of trouble. But we’ve had to fight for everything we’ve earned. Now we can go in there (on Saturday) and reclaim our underdog mentality, which we haven’t had in a long time, and that just lights a fire.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.