Judging by their lack of success at the end of the regular season, it was hard to imagine the Montana Grizzlies making much of a dent in the Big Sky Conference women's soccer tourney this week.
Yet here they are, one win from another trip to the championship in Greeley, Colorado.
Sixth-seeded Montana (7-6-6) will battle second-seeded Idaho (11-3-1) for a spot in Sunday's final on Friday at 11 a.m. (TV: ESPN+). The Grizzlies have won seven of eight Big Sky tourney matches under fifth-year coach Chris Citowicki and have shut out their opponents in six of those contests.
Still, avenging a 1-0 home loss to the Vandals six weeks ago won't be easy.
"Idaho has played extremely well all year and been very consistent," Citowicki said. "They have double-digit wins and a goalkeeper who is spectacular. We are going to be up against it playing them. Hopefully we can do what we did (Wednesday), which is play well and see what happens."
Idaho has been shut out just three times this season while holding the opposition scoreless 11 times. The Vandals beat the Grizzlies on a penalty kick in the 88th minute when they played back on Sept. 30.
Eight Idaho players earned all-league honors. Freshman Kira Witte of Germany was named Big Sky goalkeeper of the year and newcomer of the year.
But Montana is on a roll offensively. The Grizzlies whipped third-seeded Portland State Wednesday, 3-0, in their tourney opener.
"Their attitude and their competitiveness and drive and willingness to go forward and score but also defend for our lives, it was so refreshing to see," said Citowicki, whose team has bounced back nicely after a 2-0 loss at Weber State in its regular-season finale.
