The Montana soccer team shut out North Dakota State by a score of 3-0 on Sunday at South Campus Stadium in Missoula.
The Grizzlies (3-2-5) got first-half goals from Delaney Lou Schorr and Riley O’Brien, another in the second half from Molly Massman to pick up their first victory over the Bison (4-3-3) since 2006.
Camellia Xu made three saves to collect shutout No. 6 of the season, No. 17 of her career.
Montana will take a six-match unbeaten streak into its Big Sky Conference schedule, which begins next week with a road trip to Sacramento State and Portland State.
“Overall, a complete 90 minutes, to not come out flat in the second half, to be able to continue the rhythm of possession to create the opportunities we created,” UM coach Chris Citowicki said.
Montana outshot North Dakota State 16-7, the eighth time in 10 matches this season the Grizzlies have outshot their opponent. It was the fourth time this season Montana has scored multiple goals.
“The goals we scored were just beautiful. Everything was straight out of practice,” said Citowicki. “It’s looking really good right now.”
Bison goalkeeper Payton Mulberry was powerless to stop Montana’s first goal, a cross from Skyleigh Thompson that Schorr headed in from right in front of net.
The goal came just 7:51 into the game. It was the second-earliest goal scored by the Grizzlies (3-2-5) this season and gave the match a much different feel than Thursday’s tense 0-0 draw at Boise State.
North Dakota State fell to 0-3-1 in away match and 4-3-3 overall.
—UM sports information
