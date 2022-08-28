MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team has struggled to score goals this season.
On Sunday the Grizzlies fell to 0-2-2 with a loss at the University of Portland, 2-0. Montana has scored just twice this season, with both goals coming in a tie against Wyoming on Thursday.
Portland came into the match undefeated, with a 6-0 blowout win over Eastern Washington and ties against Pac-12 teams Utah and Washington State. Montana finished with an 8-5 edge in shots on goal, but the hosts did a better job taking advantage of their opportunities.
Keeley Dockter scored the first goal late in the first half, finding the bottom right corner of the goal with a shot off her right foot. The hosts added an insurance goal in the 67th minute, with Cally Togiai doing the honors on an assist by Emily Collier.
Montana keeper Camellia Xu finished with three saves. The Grizzlies will shoot for their first win on Friday against MSU Billings at 4 p.m. at South Campus Stadium.
—406mtsports.com
