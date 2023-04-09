MISSOULA — A trio of seniors delivered clutch singles wins and the Montana women's tennis team punched its ticket into the Big Sky Conference tourney for the first time in eight years Sunday.

The Grizzlies escaped with a 4-3 win over Eastern Washington at the Peak Racquet Club. With the dual meet all knotted up at 3-3, Montana senior Maria Goheen came through with a straight-set win at No. 5 singles to clinch the team victory.

Goheen and fellow seniors Olivia Oosterbaan (No. 2) and Lauren Dunlap (No. 4) keyed the outcome with their singles victories. And Dunlap also proved to be a hero in doubles, teaming with Rosie Sterk to get a 7-6 (4) win at No. 1 that gave the hosts the doubles point.

Montana (3-5 conference, 6-12 overall) secured the sixth and final spot in the league tourney. The event will be played April 27-29 in Phoenix.

Eastern Washington (1-5, 3-11) turned up the head on the hosts when it secured a victory at No. 2 doubles. Montana responded with a win by Oosterbaan and freshman Hailey Murphy at No. 3 doubles, setting the stage for the clincher by Dunlap and Sterk.

Montana stretched its lead to 3-0 with wins by Oosterbaan and Dunlap in singles. But the Eagles answered with wins by Nos. 1, 3 and 6 to set the stage for Goheen's meet-clinching victory at No. 5 over Isabella Foshee, 6-1, 6-3.

This story will be updated