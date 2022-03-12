ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Montana women's golf team wrapped up its weekend at the Lady Thunderbird Invitational Saturday afternoon, finishing 14th in the tournament. The Griz saved their best round for last, scoring 312 to conclude the tournament. Montana left the tournament scoring 959 on the weekend (321-326-312).
The best of everything was saved for the last day, as conditions on the course were as good as they can get.
"It was awesome. It was warm, sunny and not windy. Obviously, the course itself is tough, but the conditions have been great," said head coach Kris Nord.
Though the Griz had their best performance of the weekend, Nord and the team expect more from themselves.
"I feel like we're leaving a lot of the strokes out there which was a little frustrating. I think all the players agree with that. We can sharpen a lot of things up, it's not just one thing," said Nord. "We're not quite clicking and we need to play more. We need to get out and compete and I think we'll get there."
UM was five strokes behind CSU-Northridge, which could've placed the team at 13th place.
Four of the five Griz shot under 80 today, all tying at 78. Kylie Esh, Jessica Ponce, Patricia Joyce and Kylie Franklin all shot six over par, and combined for six birdies total.
Junior Ponce led the team the entirety of the weekend, averaging a score of 78. Senior Esh was up there as well, averaging a score of 80 for the weekend.
"It was a better weekend for Jess. Jess and Kylie are kind of our leaders to a degree," adds Nord.
The Griz take this one as a learning lesson moving forward, as they look to compete next weekend in the Red Rocks Invitational at the Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, Ariz.
"For us to finish where we want to finish, which is top five, in a tournament like this, we have to have everybody playing better and everyone's aware of that," said Nord.
