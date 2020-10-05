She may not have officially played as a Grizzly, but Montana women's tennis team member Julia Ronney competed over the weekend, earning top singles honors against the region's top-32 UTR-rated players.
Ronney picked up the second fall tournament championship of her career with a run through the main bracket of the UTR 2020 ITA Fall Circuit tournament in Salt Lake City.
Sponsored by Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), the ITA Fall Circuit tourney was an opportunity for the highest-rated college players from the Mountain region to compete as individuals in a neutral setting at the Sports Mall Hall in Utah's capital city, with organizers adhering to safe play guidelines.
Included in the field were top-ranked players from Utah, Utah State, Weber State, and other regional schools in a draw of 32.
To reach the championship, Ronney pulled out four wins — three of which went to a tiebreaker — with two coming against opponents from Utah State and one coming over BYU.
The Grizzly senior held on to defeat Utah State junior Annaliese County in a 6-4, 6-7, 1-0 (3) marathon in the opening round. She then beat Weber State's Yunna Ukita in straight sets, 7-6, 6-3, before grinding out another win in the quarterfinals versus BYU's Emilee Astle, 6-1, 1-6, 1-0 (7).
After receiving a bye in the semifinal due to a University of Utah player withdrawing, Ronney advanced on to the final to face Utah State's Carolina Millan, where she worked her way to another tiebreaker win, this time coming from behind, 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (2).
UM sports information
