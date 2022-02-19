MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team fell in its second match of the three-match tour to UNLV Saturday afternoon. The team worked hard to keep the ball rolling from yesterday but had a hard time finding the results.
"We learned a lot from this experience today. UNLV is a solid team, and we raised our level and gained valuable experience playing against a quality opponent," said head coach Steve Ascher.
In doubles, the Rebels came out strong to pounce on the Griz, clinching the doubles point by earning two wins and leaving the third match unfinished. On court three, Lauren Dunlap and Rosie Sterk fell to the UNLV pair Fand/Zhao 6-3. Grizzlies Grace Haugen and Maria Goheen kept it close on court two, put ended up losing by two (6-4) to the Hu/Asano duo.
UNLV had all the momentum going into singles, despite UM putting forth all efforts to catch up.
Finishing first, on court two, junior Olivia Oosterbaan faced Zita Kovacs where she fell in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.
Freshman Haugen squared off against UNLV senior Molly Helgesson in position one. The senior experience Helgesson brought to the table was just enough to defeat Haugen in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Montana's Ivayla Mitkova played Salsa Aher on court five. The junior fell in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.
Alex Walker came into singles fresh, playing in position six. The Grizzly faced Rebel CoCo Zhao where she lost in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.
On court four, junior Griz Goheen fell to Cindy Hu in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.
The last match to finish was on court three, where senior Dunlap gave Izumi Asano a run for her money. Asano won the first set 6-3, but Dunlap came back in the second to win 6-4. Playing in a super tiebreaker to decide who gets the point, Dunlap competed but ended up taking a 10-3 loss.
The Griz will be back on the courts Sunday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. (MT) to face North Dakota at the Fertitta Tennis Complex for their last match of the weekend.
