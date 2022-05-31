MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team has added two newcomers to its roster for the 2022-23 season.
Shivikia Agrawal of Chandler, Arizona, signed with the Grizzlies recently. Hailey Murphy of Calgary decided to join the team after her visit in March.
"Shivika plays a ton of tennis," Montana coach Steve Ascher said. "She's played the national tournaments in Florida, National Hardcourts, and National Play Courts as well.
She has a wealth of tournament experience. She wants to get better, she wants to improve, and she wants to push, so I think she's going to fit in great with the group as well."
Ascher was excited to add Murphy to the roster as well.
"Canada was really hard during COVID because they locked everything down, but she had the capability to go live in Orange County, California," Ascher said.
"So, with that, she's been training and playing. She hasn't taken much of a break. Both of these girls are hugely tennis-oriented and athletic."
Agrawal's athleticism comes from her background in sports. Growing up, she participated in soccer, volleyball, basketball, dance, swimming and tennis. Her two favorites are volleyball and tennis.
So, why decide to focus on tennis?
"Even though volleyball is a team sport, I feel like tennis can also be a team sport, especially for college tennis," she said. "I like how you're on the court by yourself. You have to think through points by yourself and you have to rely on yourself basically."
Agrawal attended Hamilton High School in Arizona, where she graduated in the top two percent of her class with AP scholar honors and was the most recent Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She was the Kiwanis Invitational Girls Singles Champion in 2022.
Agrawal is looking forward to playing for Ascher.
"I feel like he's a really good tennis coach," she said. "He reminds me of my tennis coach here in Arizona. I also like the pharmacy program at UM and the research opportunities I'll be getting there because pharmacy is what I'll be intending to pursue. I also really liked the campus."
For Murphy, tennis runs in her blood. Both her mom and aunt were national-level players, playing at the University of San Diego.
"I started playing tennis at a really young age and I kind of grew up playing with my entire family," she noted. "All of my brothers and cousins were tennis players. It was in the family to play tennis and I've pretty much just been playing national, competitive-level tennis since then."
Murphy won flight two in the Canadian Nationals during her high school career. She also was the doubles provincial champion her senior year.
Murphy's interest in Montana peaked because of upcoming sophomore Grizzly Grace Haugen. Murphy and Haugen have a connection from playing together in Canada and they continue to stay in touch to this day.
Haugen had told Murphy about her experiences at Montana, which led to Murphy getting in touch with Ascher. From there, she was able to look into UM through a more serious lens.
"After talking with the coach, looking at the school, and seeing their programs I thought, 'Oh, this sounds like a great school,' Murphy said. "It's really close to home and the campus was beautiful."
