Montana won the doubles point and took five singles matches, including four in three sets, to earn a Big Sky Conference women’s tennis victory over winless Montana State at the Peak Racquet Club in Missoula on Sunday.
Winners in singles for the Grizzlies (3-3) included Julia Ronney, Olivia Oosterbaan, Lauren Dunlap, Maria Goheen and Ivayla Mitkova. Enni Zander of Montana State won the No. 6 singles match over Alex Walker.
MSU is now 0-4 on the season.
"This one feels good," Montana coach Steve Ascher said. "It was a real battle today. I think Montana State fought incredibly well today. They brought it. It was intense. We picked up the doubles point, but we had some singles matches that were real grinders.
"Everyone had to go through a little adversity to finish, so I'm just really proud of the team in terms of their mentality and staying with it. A big part of growing is winning. You've got to learn how to win, and I think this shows we're doing that."
The Grizzlies last faced the Bobcats nearly a year ago to the week when they fell to MSU 4-3 in what would be the final match of the 2020 season before it was canceled due to the pandemic.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.