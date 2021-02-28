406 logo

406 logo

Montana won the doubles point and took five singles matches, including four in three sets, to earn a Big Sky Conference women’s tennis victory over winless Montana State at the Peak Racquet Club in Missoula on Sunday.

Winners in singles for the Grizzlies (3-3) included Julia Ronney, Olivia Oosterbaan, Lauren Dunlap, Maria Goheen and Ivayla Mitkova. Enni Zander of Montana State won the No. 6 singles match over Alex Walker.

MSU is now 0-4 on the season.

"This one feels good," Montana coach Steve Ascher said. "It was a real battle today. I think Montana State fought incredibly well today. They brought it. It was intense. We picked up the doubles point, but we had some singles matches that were real grinders.

"Everyone had to go through a little adversity to finish, so I'm just really proud of the team in terms of their mentality and staying with it. A big part of growing is winning. You've got to learn how to win, and I think this shows we're doing that."

The Grizzlies last faced the Bobcats nearly a year ago to the week when they fell to MSU 4-3 in what would be the final match of the 2020 season before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

—UM sports information

Load comments