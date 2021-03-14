PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana women's tennis team couldn't repeat the magic that earned them an upset win over the Portland Pilots on Friday, falling to the Portland State Vikings on Sunday, 4-3, in the Rose City.
The loss dropped Montana back to .500 on the season at 4-4 overall and 1-1 in Big Sky play. Portland State improved to 5-4, 2-0.
Portland State set the tone by sweeping in doubles. In singles, wins from Julia Ronney, Ivayla Mitkova and Maria Goheen gave the Grizzlies a shot at the comeback, but Alex Walker's three-set battle at No. 6 fell the way of the Vikings to give them the overall team win.
Mitkova, a true freshman, picked up the Grizzlies' first win of the day at No. 5, defeating PSU grad transfer and former D-II All-American Ashley Ramirez in straight-sets, 6-4, 6-1.
Ronney was once again dominant for the Griz, taking a straight-set win over PSU's Lotti Meszaros, 6-2, 6-1, to go undefeated on the weekend and improve to 6-2 on the season. After Goheen dropped her first set at No. 4, she battled back to win the second before her opponent, PSU's Emily Rees, was forced to retire.
—UM sports information
