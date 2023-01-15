The Montana women's tennis team went winless on its three-match road trip to Washington to open the season 0-3 after falling to Gonzaga on Saturday and Seattle University on Sunday.
The Grizzlies picked up a win at No. 2 doubles against Gonzaga Saturday but were overpowered in singles, losing the meet by a 7-0 score in straight sets across the board.
Montana then suffered its first loss to the Seattle Redhawks in modern program history on Saturday in a neutral-site dual at Gonzaga's Stevens Center. The Grizzlies started strong with a win in the doubles round but lost four of six singles matches to fall 4-3.
UM finished its season-opening trip to the Palouse 0-3 after falling to Washington State 7-0 on Friday.
"Our top two doubles teams played very strong tennis today, but we need to work to improve our singles performances," UM coach Steve Ascher said after Sunday's loss. "There are moments we are playing well, and then times when we need to recognize where we are in matches and push our strategic plans.
"But to be able to play a 3-4 match this early in the season is important. It teaches people where they are at on many levels and where they will need to focus their work to improve."
Against the Zags, Lauren Dunlap and Rosie Sterk paired up at No. 2 doubles for UM's only win, beating the Aitken/Sloan pair, 6-3. Gonzaga sealed the opening point with 6-1 wins at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles.
The Bulldogs carried the momentum into the singles round, winning in straight sets on all six courts.
In the Sunday matinee against the Redhawks, Dunlap and Sterk were strong once again in doubles, taking a 6-1 win at No. 2.
Grace Haugen and Hailey Murphy then paired up at No. 1 for a 6-2 win to clinch the first team point of the season for Montana.
Ivayla Mitkova extended Montana's lead early on in singles, cruising to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Shu Huang at No. 6. The Redhawks then stormed back to take the next two matches, tying the team score at 2-2.
Murphy lost 6-2, 6-2 against Elena Kraleva at No. 1 and Shivika Agrawal's comeback at No. 5 fell short, 6-1, 6-4, versus Jade Quintana.
Maria Goheen picked up a win over Marija Elenova in a retirement decision to put UM up 3-2, but the lead wouldn't last long.
Dunlap dropped her match at No. 2 to make it a 3-3 team score, falling 6-4 in the first set and 7-6 (1) in a second-set tiebreaker to Lillya Dimova.
In the decider at No. 4, Nancy Cabanas won her first set 6-2 over Seattle's Lola Tavcar, but dropped the next two 6-4, 6-3. Montana had to settle for a 4-3 loss.
Montana will have some time off from meet competition now before heading to Salt Lake City to face Utah and Cincinnati on Feb. 4-5 at the Eccles Tennis Center.
