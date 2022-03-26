MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team suffered its fifth Big Sky Conference loss of the season Saturday, dropping a 4-3 home decision to Weber State at the Peak Racquet Club.

The Grizzlies fell to 0-5 in league play and 5-12 overall. The conference-leading Wildcats boosted their record to 4-0, 10-6.

"I was proud of how the players came out in doubles and gave the team a chance to earn that first point," UM coach Steve Ascher said. "We then battled down to the wire with a good Weber team."

Weber State took the doubles point despite the competitive efforts of the Grizzlies. Juniors Olivia Oosterbaan and Maria Goheen took down Weber State's Ferreira/Davies, 7-5, at No. 2, but Lauren Dunlap and Grace Haugen lost at No. 1, 7-5, and Ivayla Mitkova and Alex Walker lost a heartbreaker at No. 3, 7-6 (3).

Oosterbaan broke Weber's momentum at the No. 1 singles spot, defeating Ana Morett in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3. Then Mitkova fell to the Wildcats' Yuuna Ukita at No. 4, 6-3, 6-1.

Weber State continued to gain momentum when Megan Davies took down Goheen in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, at No. 2. Weber's Megan Lombardi then defeated Claudia Reguant in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 6 to clinch the match. 

Though the match was clinched, Walker didn't give up, pushing Sicely Ferreira to three sets and coming away with a win at No. 5. Walker won 6-2 in the first, lost 6-1 in the second and came back to win 6-3 in the third.

—UM sports information

