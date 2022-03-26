MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team suffered its fifth Big Sky Conference loss of the season Saturday, dropping a 4-3 home decision to Weber State at the Peak Racquet Club.
The Grizzlies fell to 0-5 in league play and 5-12 overall. The conference-leading Wildcats boosted their record to 4-0, 10-6.
"I was proud of how the players came out in doubles and gave the team a chance to earn that first point," UM coach Steve Ascher said. "We then battled down to the wire with a good Weber team."
Weber State took the doubles point despite the competitive efforts of the Grizzlies. Juniors Olivia Oosterbaan and Maria Goheen took down Weber State's Ferreira/Davies, 7-5, at No. 2, but Lauren Dunlap and Grace Haugen lost at No. 1, 7-5, and Ivayla Mitkova and Alex Walker lost a heartbreaker at No. 3, 7-6 (3).
Oosterbaan broke Weber's momentum at the No. 1 singles spot, defeating Ana Morett in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3. Then Mitkova fell to the Wildcats' Yuuna Ukita at No. 4, 6-3, 6-1.
Weber State continued to gain momentum when Megan Davies took down Goheen in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, at No. 2. Weber's Megan Lombardi then defeated Claudia Reguant in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 6 to clinch the match.
Though the match was clinched, Walker didn't give up, pushing Sicely Ferreira to three sets and coming away with a win at No. 5. Walker won 6-2 in the first, lost 6-1 in the second and came back to win 6-3 in the third.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.