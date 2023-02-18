The Montana women's tennis team opened Big Sky Conference play with a 5-2 loss to Idaho State on Saturday afternoon at Reed Gym in Pocatello.
The loss dropped the Grizzlies to 0-1 in league play and 3-6 on the season, leaving UM searching for its first D-I win of the year. The Bengals, just two weeks removed from upsetting Utah State 6-1, continued their hot start to the season, moving to 5-2 and 1-0 in conference action.
Montana played from behind after losing the doubles round but wins from Grace Haugen and Lauren Dunlap in singles play put the Griz within reach of a comeback. Narrow losses in crunch time on courts five and six from Maria Goheen and Rosie Sterk would cost the Griz an opportunity for a team win, however.
"There were a couple different momentum shifts, and we had our opportunities, but they just played a little better than us in the right moments," UM coach Steve Ascher said.
"Our players felt so comfortable on their courts, and I felt like we did a really good job battling, but we just came up a little short. We've got a tough schedule on the road this year, so we need to find that extra gear and better details."
In doubles, Sterk and Dunlap picked up a 6-4 win on court two over ISU's Cho/Kuruvilla pair, but the Bengals had already clinched the opening point with a 6-1 win on court one and a 6-3 win on court three.
In singles, a quick loss from Olivia Oosterbaan (6-3, 6-2) to Lola O'Lideadha on court two put the Griz down 2-0 in the early going.
Dunlap then got the Griz back in it, though, taking a straight-set win over Megan Lang-Gould 6-4, 6-4 to make it a 2-1 team score.
Freshman Hailey Murphy then dropped a pivotal match on court three, winning the first set but dropping the second to force a third where she pushed the decision all the way to a tiebreaker, eventually falling 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 (4) to Sol O'Lideadha to put ISU up 3-1.
Haugen then made it a 3-2 team score with a three-set win on court one, bouncing back from a tiebreaker loss in the second set to dominate the third, beating Hana Cho 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1 for the win.
With the team result hanging on the matches in positions four and five, ISU defended its home court with straight sets wins over Goheen and Sterk.
The Griz now have a two-week training block before traveling to California, where they will play a nonconference match against UC Davis on March 3 before returning to league play on March 4 at Sacramento State.
