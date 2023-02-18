The Montana women's tennis team opened Big Sky Conference play with a 5-2 loss to Idaho State on Saturday afternoon at Reed Gym in Pocatello.

The loss dropped the Grizzlies to 0-1 in league play and 3-6 on the season, leaving UM searching for its first D-I win of the year. The Bengals, just two weeks removed from upsetting Utah State 6-1, continued their hot start to the season, moving to 5-2 and 1-0 in conference action.

