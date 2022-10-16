MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team showed well against some of the top teams in the Western United States at the 2022 Division One Intercollegiate Tennis Association Mountain Region Championships in Las Vegas over the weekend.
Three Grizzlies advanced to the second round of the flight-two singles bracket with UM totaling four singles wins and three doubles wins at the 19-team tournament at UNLV's Fertitta Tennis Complex.
The six Grizzlies to make the trip put together an overall singles record of 4-11 at the premiere event of the fall tourney slate, with all for wins coming in straight sets and four losses coming in competitive three-set defeats.
Montana's two freshmen highlighted UM's win column, with Hailey Murphy beating Boise State senior Ana Conde Vendrell and Shivika Agrawal beating Big Sky opponent Megan Davies of Weber State in the opening singles round.
UM senior Maria Goheen also got a first-round win over UNLV senior Leslie Fujitani, blanking her Rebel opponent 6-0, 6-0, on her home courts. Goheen also earned Montana's fourth win of the weekend, beating Utah Tech's Alysha Damron in an added match to go 2-1 in Vegas.
In doubles, the Grizzly duo of Grace Haugen and Lauren Dunlap earned an upset over Utah State's Ozturk/Hilario pair (8-3) in the round of 64. In added matches, Goheen and her partner Olivia Oosterbaan, and the freshman pair of Murphy and Agrawal each earned wins over Utah Tech as well.
"It was a solid tournament. The team competed their tails off," said head coach Steve Ascher.
"I loved how we pushed matches to the brink and kept challenging. That's how you get better. We kept competing and learning, and had potential to win some great matches."
Montana will now return to the practice courts for one more week before wrapping up the fall tournament season at the Gonzaga Invitational, set for Oct. 28-30 in Spokane.
