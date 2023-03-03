MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team built an early lead, then saw it slip away in Big Sky Conference dual action at Sacramento State Friday, 5-2.
The Grizzlies won the doubles round and went up 2-0 early in singles, but Sac State won six-straight matches from there out to fend off a Montana upset.
The outcome of the match hung on a thread until the very end, with the two deciding courts going all the way to a third set before Sac pulled away for the win.
"That was a heck of a college tennis match. Two teams battling and putting everything on the line," said head coach Steve Ascher.
"I'm proud of our players for competing and really giving it everything they had in their matches. They continue to show growth, so we're excited to come back for the first home match of the season."
UM falls to 3-8 overall and 0-2 in conference play, while the Hornets improve to 5-4 and 1-0 in Big Sky action after picking up their first league win.
Montana opened the dual with a narrow win in the doubles round, just the second opening point of the year against D-I opponents. The Griz split the first two matches, leaving the result up to Olivia Oosterbaan and Hailey Murphy on couth three.
Rosie Sterk and Lauren Dunlap were the first to finish on court one, beating the Hornet's Yotova/Gorbunova pair 6-2 for UM's opening win. Soon after, Sac got on the board with the Ejsmont/Lee pair beating Grace Haugen and Maria Goheen on two, 6-1, to level the doubled round.
Oosterbaan and Murphy then clinched the doubles point for the Griz, overcoming Sac's Ferreros/Johnson pair in a 45-minute battle 7-5, putting UM up 1-0 in the team score.
The Griz extended the team lead early in singles when Maria Goheen made quick work of Grace McSkimming 6-0, 6-3, on court five, putting Montana up 2-0 and keeping the momentum rolling.
Meanwhile, on courts one and four, Grace Haugen and Lauren Dunlap picked up wins in their first set, with Dunlap climbing back from a 0-5 deficit to win the set 7-5. Rosie Sterk was also in a battle in her first set, forcing a tiebreaker. She would eventually lose the match 6-7 (5), 3-6.
Montana's luck would begin to run out there, however, as Sac State's Maddy Ferreros took a straight sets win over Oosterbaan 6-4, 6-4, to tie the team score 2-2.
After winning her first set, Grace Haugen ran out of steam against the undefeated and soon-to-be-nationally-ranked Mayya Gorbunova, falling 6-3, 4-6, 1-6. Gorbunova is now 9-0 on the year and coming off a win over the No. 65-ranked Matilde Magrini of Fresno State.
The win for Gorbunova gave Sac the first team lead of the day, going up 3-2 with two matches left to play, and each going to a third set.
The Hornets clinched the match on court four, where Dunlap dropped her final two sets to Ejsmont 7-5, 4-6, 1-6, to put Sac up for good in the team score, 4-2.
Meanwhile, Hailey Murphy was locked in a battle with Tsveti Yotova on court three. The Grizzly freshman lost her first set, but bounced back to win the second in a tiebreaker. In the decider, she forced another breaker but came up short, falling 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6).
Montana now gets set for one of its biggest matches of the season when the Montana State Bobcats visit Missoula on Saturday, March 11, at the Peak Racquet Club at noon. Admission to the Peak is open to the public and free of charge.
