The Montana women's tennis team had its 2023 debut spoiled by Washington State on Friday afternoon in Pullman, Washington.
The Cougars blanked the Grizzlies, 7-0. The highlight for Montana came at No. 5 singles where true freshman Shivika Agrawal of Arizona split sets with Washington State fifth-year senior Yang Lee of Taiwan before losing in a match tiebreaker, 7-5, 3-6, 10-2.
Agrawal's success marked Montana's only set win. But Grizzly No. 3 Maria Goheen put a scare into her Washington State counterpart, Elyse Tse, before losing in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Montana ran into a buzzsaw in the other four singles matches. Grizzly No. 1 Hailey Murphy and No. 2 Lauren Dunlap managed just one game apiece in their straight-set losses. Montana No. 4 Nancy Cabanas and No. 6 Rosie Sterk registered three and five game wins, respectively, before falling in straight sets.
In doubles, Montana was most competitive at No. 1, where Murphy and Grace Haugen lost to Maxine Murphy and Eva Alvarez Sande, 7-5.
Montana will play at Gonzaga Saturday.
