CHENEY, Wash. — The Montana women's tennis team fell to Eastern Washington, 4-3, in its second Big Sky Conference dual meet of the season Saturday.
The Grizzlies (4-9) are now 0-2 in Big Sky play.
"We fought tooth and nail until the bitter end," UM coach Steve Ascher said. "We're constantly striving to get one more point to get one of these hard-fought matches."
The day started with Eastern Washington (1-0 Big Sky, 2-6 overall) sweeping doubles to earn the first team point.
Grizzlies Alex Walker and Lauren Dunlap faced EWU's Matthew/Kida duo at No. 3, where they lost 6-2. At No. 1, Montana juniors Olivia Oosterbaan and Ivayla Mitkova fell to the Mansouri/Foshee pair, 6-3. Grace Haugen and Maria Goheen were the last to finish at No. 2, where they fell to Eagles Gabuzyan and Mann, 6-4.
Goheen won in singles over Isabella Foshee, 6-1, 6-3. EWU answered at No. 3, where Scout Matthews beat Dunlap, 6-2, 6-3.
Oosterbaan beat Yasmin Mansouri in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, bringing the overall score to 2-2.
Haugen fell to Jennifer Kida at No. 1, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. It was the same situation for Walker at No. 6. The senior faced Kenzington Mann and lost, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, to clinch the team win for EWU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.