The Montana women's tennis team fell to 0-5 in dual meet action with a pair of losses this weekend in Salt Lake City.

On Saturday the team was swept by Pac-12 foe Utah, 4-0. Montana's only win came at No. 2 doubles where Rosie Sterk and Lauren Dunlap posted a 7-5 victory. However, Utah won the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches, earning the team point and paving the way for the sweep with three singles wins.

