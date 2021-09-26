PULLMAN, Wash. — The Montana women's tennis team returned to Missoula with a trunk full of hardware Sunday, with the Grizzlies coming away from Washington State's Cougar Classic tournament with some impressive results over the weekend.
On the WSU outdoor courts in Pullman, the Griz won a pair of doubles bracket championships, made a semifinal run in the main singles draw, and advanced to a consolation draw final as well against some of the region's best competition.
Joining the Griz at the Cougar Classic were players from Boise State, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Portland State, Seattle, Utah State, and the host Cougars. The strong results in the face of stiff competition left head coach Steve Ascher pleased with where his squad sits early in the fall season.
"They were really going out and getting after it," said Ascher. I think everybody played aggressively, was competing well, working hard, and just wanting to win. I think they did a great job with that.
In singles, Junior Olivia Oosterbaan knocked off opponents from Eastern Washington and Boise State on her way to the semifinal of the premiere Crimson Draw for UM's best individual performance.
Senior Lauren Dunlap bounced back from an early setback to advance to the final of the Gray Draw consolation bracket, picking up wins from Big Sky opponents from Idaho and Portland State and forcing a tiebreaker against Utah State's Annaliese County in the championship match.
In doubles, Dunlap and her partner, freshman Rosie Sterk, marched their way to a bracket championship with three straight wins, beating teams from Portland State, Seattle, and Utah State along the way.
Montana's junior/freshman pairing of Maria Goheen and Aili Hietala also picked up three straight wins for a championship in the Red Draw. The UM pair beat teams from Utah State and Portland State on the way to the title.
"I think the energy between our doubles teams this weekend was really good," Ascher added. "They were dedicated to winning, the energy was great, and they were just winning a lot of the bigger points."
Montana now returns home for a two-week training block in preparation for ITA Mountain Regional tournament in Las Vegas, October 13-17.
