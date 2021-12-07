MISSOULA — Montana associate head coach Brent Pease is the leading candidate to be Idaho's next head coach, according to a report from Football Scoop, which specializes in tracking college football coaching changes.
Pease has been UM's wide receivers coach since 2018, when head coach Bobby Hauck returned to Missoula and hired him. He was at the Grizzlies' practice Tuesday as they prepare for the FCS quarterfinal game at James Madison this Friday.
Pease played quarterback for the Griz in 1986 under iconic head coach Don Read. After a stint in the NFL, he was an offensive assistant at UM from 1991-95 and was the offensive coordinator from 1996-98 before he followed Jerome Souers from UM to Northern Arizona.
Pease was born in Moscow, Idaho, where the University of Idaho is located, and grew up in Mountain Home, Idaho. He's coached in that area at Boise State as the wide receivers coach and later as the offensive coordinator, making two trips to the Fiesta Bowl from 2006-11.
Pease's stops as a coach also included being the offensive coordinator in the SEC at Kentucky and Florida, in the Pac-12 at Washington and in the Big 12 at Baylor. He's never been a head coach since he got into coaching in 1991.
Idaho is looking to fill the position previously held by Paul Petrino, a Montana native who played at Carroll College. Petrino was fired after he went 34-66 in nine seasons leading the Vandals. He was 15-25 overall and 11-19 in Big Sky games since Idaho returned to the FCS in 2018.
—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com
