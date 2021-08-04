MISSOULA — Montana wide receiver Sammy Akem continues to garner national attention ahead of his senior season.
Akem was one of 35 players named to the Walter Payton Award watch list, Stats Perform announced on Wednesday. The award is presented annualy to the best offensive player in the FCS.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Akem is already a preseason All-American and ranks in the top 20 in UM history for career receiving yards (2,022) and career receptions (142). He broke out as a sophomore in 2018 with 13 touchdown catches, the fifth most in a single season in UM history, and earned second-team All-Big Sky honors in 2019 despite missing four games because of injury.
Akem, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was one of four Big Sky players to make the watch list. He's joined by Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, Weber State running back Josh Davis and Sacramento State running back Elijah Dotson.
UM's lone Walter Payton Award winner was quarterback Dave Dickenson in 1995. Running back Chase Drummond is the most recent of the 12 Grizzlies to be named a finalist for the award, coming in 2010.
—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com
