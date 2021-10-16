MISSOULA — Montana came away with just 14 points on four trips into the red zone, including a fourth-quarter interception near the goal line, and had zero points on three forced turnovers in a 28-21 loss to Sacramento State on Saturday to snap its 12-game home win streak Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The loss dropped the fifth-ranked Griz to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Sky. The unranked Hornets remained atop the Big Sky, improving to 3-0 in conference play and 4-2 overall.
Griz quarterback Kris Brown threw a costly interception, picked off by linebacker Marcus Hawkins at the 2-yard line, one play after the Griz recovered a muffed punt at the 14-yard line trailing 28-21. He finished 29-of-36 passing for 188 yards and one interception.
Brown was sacked four times, including each of UM’s final two offensive plays, and fumbled for the fourth time in two games. He ran 12 times for 24 yards and two touchdowns of 2 and 23 yards. His 23-yard run was the longest play of the game for UM. The Griz rushed for just 84 yards on 29 carries.
UM finished 4 of 14 on third downs, while the Hornets 9 of 15. The Griz managed just 17 first downs to Sacramento State’s 30. They also had 272 yards of offense while allowing 456, although they did run 17 fewer plays, 82-65.
Sacramento State quarterback Jake Dunniway completed 17 of 29 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He hooked up with Jared Gipson for two touchdowns and with Chris Miller for one score. Quarterback Asher O’Hara run 17 times for a game-high 72 yards and one touchdown.
Montana hits the road next week to play at Idaho.
