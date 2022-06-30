MISSOULA — Like father, like son.
Kealii Ah Yat, the son of Grizzly Sports Hall of Famer Brian Ah Yat, announced his commitment to the Montana football team on Thursday. He's the first-known commit in the Grizzlies' 2023 recruiting class.
Commited!! And there’s no place I’d rather be! @MontanaGrizFB let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/hzqmARaRHH— Kealii Ah Yat (@kealiiahyat) June 30, 2022
"Commited!! And there’s no place I’d rather be! @MontanaGrizFB let’s get it!" Kealii wrote in a tweet Thursday.
Kealii is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback from Kamehameha Schools Kapālama High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. He received his first NCAA Division I offer from UM on Jan. 22 and later added a reported offer from Northern Colorado.
Kealii is mentored by his father, who is the high school's quarterbacks coach. Brian had come to UM from Hawaii, started at QB from 1996-98, led the Griz to a national runner-up finish in 1996, and was a two-time All-American while playing for then-offensive coordinator and current wide receivers coach Brent Pease. He was inducted into UM's Hall of Fame in 2021.
