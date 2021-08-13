MISSOULA — Montana's 2001 national championship football team will be recognized with an on-field celebration for its 20th anniversary when the Grizzlies host Sacramento State on Oct. 16 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The 2001 team, which won UM's second and most-recent FCS title, is also organizing a fundraising effort to endow an annual football scholarship in memory of late teammates Tim Bush, Curt Colter and Herb Fernandez. Bush died in a mining accident in 2010, Colter died of heart disease in 2012 at 33 years old and Fernandez died from an autoimmune disease and lung inflammation in 2020 at 40 years old.
The team's fundraising will also support the ongoing facility improvements for UM and the football program.
"We have two great opportunities for us to give back to the school that gave us so much," former linebacker Dan Orizotti said in a news release.
"We're reaching out to all the guys on the team to get them back to Missoula and see all the significant improvements that have happened because some haven't been back since they were on the field.
"It's been fantastic just to pick up the phone and reach out to the guys. It seems like our conversations just pick up where they left off. I always gauge that as a true testament to the amazing bond we built, what we went through as a team, and what we accomplished."
To learn more about the fundraising efforts and donate, visit www.upwithmontana.com/2001nationalchampions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.