MISSOULA — Montana junior Abby Anderson and sophomore Carmen Gfeller were named to the All-Big Sky Conference third team Sunday following voting by the league's coaches.
It marks the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Lady Griz have had a pair of players voted All-Big Sky.
Northern Colorado sophomore Alisha Davis was voted Most Valuable Player and highlighted the five-player first team. She was joined by Dora Goles of regular-season champion Idaho, Beyonce Bea and Gabi Harrington of runner-up Idaho and Darian White of third-place Montana State.
White also was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Northern Arizona's Jacqulynn Nakai was voted Newcomer of the Year, Eastern Washington's Maisie Burnham the Freshman of the Year, and Idaho's Hailey Christopher the Top Reserve.
Gfeller finished the regular season shooting 53.4 percent to lead the Big Sky and tied for second at the free throw line (.868). Her scoring average of 14.5 ranked sixth in the league.
"She quickly became a focal point for opponents to defend and she still maintained her efficiency. She had a great year for us," Montana coach Mike Petrino said.
"For her to lead the league in field goal percentage is a huge credit to her and how consistent she's been. She's been a great teammate."
Anderson had a breakout season in 2019-20, when her numbers spiked across the board. In 2020-21, her performance jumped again. She is averaging 12.3 points on 46.5 percent shooting and 6.8 rebounds, and she leads the Big Sky in blocked shots (2.3/g) for one of the Big Sky's better defensive teams.
"Abby had a breakout year last year and just elevated her overall game this year," Petrino said. "She continued to improve and was a huge factor for us offensively and defensively."
