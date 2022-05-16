MISSOULA — The University of Montana will have a battle-tested competitor in the College National Finals Rodeo next month.
Ashtyn Carlson has qualified in barrel racing after finishing second in the Big Sky Region's points race this spring. The last time she qualified for the CNFR was in 2019 when she was competing for College of Southern Idaho and won a gold buckle.
"I've been wanting to do this for Montana for three years now, so it's finally here and I'm super excited," said the Colorado native, who was sidelined by a broken ankle last year and sat out the CNFR along with everyone else in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I feel really confident because my horse, this will be his third year competing there. The thing about Stick is the more he runs in an arena, the better he gets."
Carlson's tender loving care of Stick has paid huge dividends in her college rodeo career. She treats him like a fine-tuned sprinter, careful to give him time to rest and regroup. Stick is taking this week off, according to Carlson.
"The most important thing I learned (from 2019) and what I'm going to use going into this year's college finals is just trying to keep those barrels up," she said. "I know if he keeps them up he's going to clock every single time.
"I have a game plan and I'll train him for that when I'm riding him to try to stay off those barrels even more than we normally would so we stay consistent in average."
Although Carlson is listed as a senior, she says she may return to the UM team in 2022-23 to take advantage of the bonus year offered due to COVID-19. The CNFR is set for June 12-18 in Casper, Wyoming.
