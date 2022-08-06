SPOKANE — Montana’s first football game is just under four weeks from kicking off, and expectations are sky high for the Grizzlies.
They were voted first in the Big Sky preseason polls, which hasn’t happened since 2010, and are ranked third or fourth in FCS Top 25 preseason polls. They’ve also had multiple players named to preseason All-America and All-Big Sky lists, primarily on defense.
After three non-conference games, the Griz will face eight of the other 11 teams in the Big Sky. They host Portland State, Idaho, Cal Poly and Eastern Washington, and they travel to Idaho State, Sacramento State, Weber State and Montana State. They miss out on games against Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado and UC Davis.
Here’s a look at the biggest questions facing each of UM’s conference foes as preseason camps begin:
Portland State
Portland State is still in search of its first trip to the playoffs since Bruce Barnum’s first year as head coach in 2015, when they upset FBS teams Washington State and North Texas. For Barnum & crew to make it back, they’ll have to replace one of the most successful players in school history: second-team all-conference quarterback Davis Alexander.
The Vikings are planning to go with Dante Chachere, a 6-foot 3, 185-pound redshirt sophomore who has played in nine games as a backup. He’s not the gunslinger that Alexander was, but he is expected to bring athleticism and versatility.
“He had a hell of a spring,” Barnum said. “He’s not Davis, he doesn’t have a cannon, but I think he runs faster than most people on the field. He’s a big, tall kid. He can throw it. But you might see us do more of the QB run, RPOs just because of who we have.”
Barnum is high on the depth of his receiving corps, which is headlined by preseason all-conference wideout Beau Kelly. Running back is thinner than it used to be, but he’s hoping for consistency after bringing in Boise State transfer Andrew Van Buren, a senior who was an All-Mountain West honorable mention in 2020.
All-American Anthony Adams will stay at cornerback although Barnum wanted him to move to safety. The Vikings have another preseason All-American up front in defensive end VJ Malo.
The schedule starts out tough with games against FBS teams San Jose State and Washington, followed by a trip to Montana Sept. 24. As they try to improve upon last year’s 4-4 mark in league play, it’ll surely be a test of Barnum’s coaching abilities.
“I’ve been to the playoffs once as a head coach, and it’s special times, man, special times,” he said, with a hint of desire to get back there in his voice.
Idaho State
Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle isn’t short on excitement and vocabulary. His exuberance at the Big Sky Football Kickoff might have topped all 11 other coaches combined — and he’s the first-year coach taking over a rebuilding project of a program that went 1-10 in 2021.
The Bengals play in Week Zero, so it’ll be a chance to get an early look at Ragle’s coaching style and philosophy after stops at California, Arizona and Arizona State. He said he places emphasis on running the ball, bringing defensive pressure and requiring excellence on special teams.
“I’m a gambler, man. And it’s year one, so what do I got to lose? I’ve got a five-year contract. I’m going to try and put pressure on people like Montana, figuratively and literally. It probably won’t matter,” he said, laughing.
There is some good news: ISU returns junior quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, who had his fall 2021 season cut short by an injury after he earned second-team all-conference honors in spring 2021. He’ll be competing with sophomore Hunter Hays, who played in nine games last year.
The Bengals have gone after transfers and have signed 11 players since spring camp ended. They lost numerous starters, including all-conference cornerback Jayden Dawson joining Montana and all-conference wide receiver Tanner Conner graduating.
“We hope to present a different football team than in years past and even than we had in the spring,” Ragle said. “It’s going to get real now. The veil is removed and it’s time to get after it and see exactly what we are.”
Idaho
Idaho has floundered in the Big Sky since returning to the league in 2018 after a stint in the FBS. In comes head coach Jason Eck, the former offensive coordinator at South Dakota State, to try to return the Vandals to prominence in the league they once dominated decades ago.
The Vandals may be a sleeping giant, and Eck is up for the awakening. He had success in the Missouri Valley Football Conference by helping the Jackrabbits make three trips to the semifinals and one appearance in the national championship game over six seasons.
“You look back at the success Idaho had in the 80s and 90s in the Big Sky and that’s what we’re trying to emulate,” he said. “We’re trying to get back to that and get on the level where we’re a rival of those teams and it’s a battle every year. I know it has not gone great for Idaho in their return to the Big Sky, but I still think this place can be one of the power programs.”
Idaho’s struggles haven’t been because of a lack of talent, especially on defense. The Vandals went toe-to-toe with eventual national runner-up Montana State in a 20-13 road loss last year while finishing 3-5 in Big Sky play. This year, they come to Montana Oct. 15.
The quarterback battle will be between junior J’Bore Gibbs, sophomore Gevani McCoy and freshman CJ Jordan. Gibbs is a transfer who nearly led SDSU to an upset of Minnesota as a freshman, but his last two seasons have been cut short by two ACL tears, one in each knee.
The Vandals now have a roster of players recruited to play in the FCS, not recruits who were expecting to play in the FBS. They’ll get to play in what Eck hopes is an exciting offense to watch. He brings in an attack that averaged 32.5 points during his past three years at SDSU.
“We want to be a team that doesn’t beat themselves,” he said. “You got to make teams beat you. I think that would be a great growth for us this year. We’re probably not going 11-0, but we want to have games where we’re playing clean football, we’re playing good football, we’re not turning the ball over and we’re not giving games away by not executing ourselves.”
Sacramento State
Sacramento State has taken the Big Sky by storm during head coach Troy Taylor’s first two seasons. The Hornets have gone 15-1 in conference games, have won or shared the league crown both seasons, are 2-0 against Montana, and beat Eastern Washington, Montana State and UM in three consecutive weeks in 2019.
However, they’ve laid a pair of duds in their playoff trips. Now it’s up to Taylor and the Hornets to prove they can be a national contender with a roster that includes four years’ worth of signing classes that Taylor has handpicked.
“Culture and continuity, as you’re at a place longer, I think those roots starts to settle in a little bit,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll see the benefits of those things.”
Taylor expects to put on an offensive show again this season. They have back all-conference skill players in wide receiver Pierre Williams and tight end Marshel Martin. They showed last year they could succeed even after losing All-American running back Elijah Dotson, who entered the transfer portal after four games and has since resurfaced at Northern Colorado.
Also back are quarterbacks Jake Dunniway and Asher O’Hara, who operated the unique two-QB system in which Dunniway was the passer and O’Hara the runner. It remains to be seen if defenses have figured out that attack now that they have a year of film.
Before the Hornets can get another crack at the playoffs, they have several holes to fill on a defense that lost four of its six all-conference players. They bring back linebacker Marte Mapu and defensive tackle Jett Stanley, who earned second-team and honorable mention status.
Taylor pointed to new starting linebackers, defensive ends and safeties needing to step up. They’ll get plenty of reps before hosting UM Oct. 22 in a game that’ll be televised on ESPN.
“I think that will be the biggest question mark going in is how those guys are going to fill in for some pretty good players that graduated,” Taylor said.
Weber State
Weber State has been a consistently successful program under Jay Hill, who enters his ninth season as head coach. They made five straight trips to the playoffs, advanced to the semifinals in 2019 and won four consecutive Big Sky titles by going 26-3 in league play.
They then went 5-3 in Big Sky games in 2021 and had their league title and playoff streaks snapped. They’re no longer the favorite to claim the Big Sky throne, but Hill isn’t batting an eye. He has plenty of optimism for this season now that he has players back healthy.
“Last year’s team might have been the best team we’ve had ever,” he said. “But by midseason, we were playing with a third of the guys. We got to stay healthy. You can have a great team, but if you don’t have your top four, five guys, it’s hard to win.
“When we get on the field, I know the coaches know, but everybody should know that they’re going to be in for a bad fight no matter how good they are. You better be ready for a dogfight when they play us.”
The returning talent includes All-American Josh Davis, who Hill called “the best running back in the league,” although he was limited to 64 carries last year. Also returning is running back Kevin Smith, who missed the past two seasons with injuries but had flashed in 2017, when Hill thought he was “one of the most dynamic players in the league.”
Sophomore quarterback Bronson Barron returns too after an MCL injury limited him to eight games last year. Hill believe his tight end group is “as good as there is in the conference,” but he still has questions about the wide receiver group, which loses Rashid Shaheed, who was also a dynamic return specialist.
All-conference O-lineman Noah Atagi expects the offense to be explosive and for the Wildcats to get back to their winning ways. They do have a tough schedule playing six of the top seven teams in the preseason conference polls — they were ranked fourth — and they host UM Oct. 29.
“We all got that chip on our shoulder,” he said. “I think a lot of us took it personally in the winter, spring and summer. Now we’re just ready to let it loose. We do have a tough schedule, but that’s the way we like it. We’re trying to get back on track to what Weber State is.”
The Wildcats have been known for their strong defensive play under Hill. All-conference cornerback Eddie Heckard believes they have “for sure the best secondary in the country.” They do have questions on the defensive line following the loss of All-Big Sky players Jared Schiess and George Tarlas.
The Wildcats did respond to adversity last year, closing the season 4-1 after starting 2-4. It all brings up a particular emotion for Heckard.
“Revenge,” he said. “We’ve been on teams where we’ve been winning the Big Sky, going to the playoffs. Being that we didn’t go last year and we didn’t win, it’s personal for us. That’s all that’s been on my mind is getting back to where we were.”
Cal Poly
Beau Baldwin never had a losing season in his first 10 years as a head coach. He’s now had back-to-back losing campaigns in his first two years leading Cal Poly, which hasn’t posted a winning season since 2016.
It wasn’t widely expected that Baldwin would transform the Mustangs into a contender overnight, even if he did coach Eastern Washington to the 2010 FCS title. He does like the direction things are going, even though his team was voted to finish 10th in the Big Sky preseason polls.
It’s Baldwin’s first time at Cal Poly that the team has had a normal offseason, and he hopes that will help them make some strides in his second fall season. Spring camp in 2020 was affected by COVID, and the Mustangs played a partial spring schedule in 2021.
“Probably most excited about getting to see what truly an offseason can do for us,” he said. “We really have had three recruiting classes, but this January to July is the first time we’ve really had this type of a true offseason. That’s the most important time. I can already see it with the body types in the weight room going through a true six, seven months straight, so I’m excited about that.”
Cal Poly didn’t place a player on the preseason all-conference list after going 2-9 last year. What's more important is that Baldwin now has a roster with more players who he recruited to play in his pass-heavy attack instead of the previous triple-option running offense.
Junior quarterback Spencer Brasch, a Cal transfer who played in seven of the 11 games last fall because of an injury, tops the depth chart heading into camp, but Baldwin isn’t ready to anoint him the starter yet. Brasch missed the game at Montana last year, but they return to Missoula Nov. 5.
“We’re going to see a deeper team on offense that we’re competing at each position,” Baldwin said. “I think our young D-line is going to take that next jump and really set that tone for us on that side of the ball.”
Eastern Washington
Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best is loud and confident, and that doesn’t change too much even though he’s faced with a unique riddle: How does Eastern Washington replace quarterback Eric Barriere and his cannon of an arm? With a gunner, of course.
OK, Gunner Talkington isn’t likely to step in and replicate what the 2021 Walter Payton Award winner accomplished. But he is a sixth-year senior who has learned under Barriere and Gage Gubrud, another All-American.
“He’s got the upper hand going into camp,” Best said. “I think the guys believe in him. The coaches believe in him. He’s a great leader, not a very vocal guy, but you don’t have to be vocal to be a leader. Those guys respect and trust him, and he’s been consistent.”
Talkington will have a new offensive coordinator in Jim Chapin, who most recently was at the University of Sioux Falls. He’ll still have a stable of skill players around him with the likes of preseason all-conference honoree Efton Chism III and Freddie Roberson, both wide receivers, although All-American wideout Talolo Limu-Jones is gone.
Best also has his eye on the defense needing to step up. What makes that challenging is the Eagles must replace longtime linebackers Ty Graham and Jack Sendelbach. They do have a preseason all-conference pick in defensive tackle Joshua Jerome.
Best, the sixth-year coach who led the Eagles to the 2018 FCS title game, is up for the challenge with a roster made up almost entirely of players he recruited. They have a brutal schedule facing Oregon, Florida and the top four teams in the Big Sky preseason poll, including coming to Missoula Nov. 12.
“It’s going to have to be a collective effort,” he said. “We need to lean on the defense a little bit more. If we can be a more consistently complimentary football team, I think we have the makings to be a pretty darn good team.”
Montana State
Montana State had all the magic on a memorable postseason run to the national title game. But now eyes turn to see what head coach Brent Vigen has in store for an encore after a debut for the ages.
It’s year two in Vigen’s system, meaning things should sink in deeper for the returners. There may be some tweaks in the defense now that new coordinator Willie Mack Garza will put his own touches on the scheme.
Vigen noted the team needs to be better balanced between running and passing. He also hopes to gain an edge on special teams instead of it being a push each game.
“I think that’s the thing: How much better can we be in year two simply because we’ve been through all this one time systematically,” he said. “I’m not saying just because we made it to the championship last year that we’re entitled to anything. By no means am I saying that. Just year two in systems, I think you should have a chance for growth.”
On defense, the Cats must replace two players who were selected in the NFL Draft and three starting defensive linemen. They do return second-team all-conference linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, who was a preseason all-league pick this year, as was defensive end Brody Grebe.
MSU safety Ty Okada was on the ballot but didn’t get the nod. He’ll try to land on the postseason award list by helping the Cats exceed their projected finish. In razor-thin voting, they received more first-place votes from the coaches than Montana, which they host Nov. 19, but they ranked third in the poll.
“It does speak a lot to the competition of the Big Sky, which is really cool as a player to be a part of that,” Okada said. “It’s something that’s going to drive you to be your best because you know there’s not going to be any light games. Every single week you’re going to have to bring your best, which ultimately down a long stretch of a season is going to make you a better team and better prepare you for the playoffs.”
Also out to prove himself is sophomore Tommy Mellott, who was voted the preseason All-Big Sky quarterback after he led the Cats to three playoff victories in his first three career starts last fall. As he returns under center, it’ll be interesting to see if he can recapture that magic or if teams have figured him out with more film and more study time.
The Cats brought in Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers to compete at quarterback. They have back All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse and preseason all-conference fullback RJ Fitzgerald, but they must fill four starting spots on the offensive line and find a replacement for all-league receive Lance McCutcheon.
For Mellott, there’s a specific hunger driving the Cats: that they shouldn’t be slighted, even if they did lose key seniors.
“I think this year we have a lot of guys that have that hunger to prove themselves and prove they belong in that same sort of category,” he said. “I’m really excited to see a lot of guys. There’s a lot of doubt, a lot of uncertainty surrounding the program, but I think the players themselves believe in one another and I think they’re hungry to get out there this year and prove themselves.”
