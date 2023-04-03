MISSOULA — Over the last several months, four-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada has bounced around the college football world.

He was originally a Miami Hurricanes commit, swapped allegiances to the Florida Gators and then switched up one last time, settling on Arizona State. All of those moves were spurred by the ever-trendy name, image and likeness saga taking over college athletics.

With each decision, the Pittsburg, California, native was looking to strike gold. He was set on Miami until the team up north in Gainesville came calling, offering a more lucrative deal per its collective. When the two sides couldn’t meet eye to eye on just how much would go to Rashada — reportedly about a $4 million difference — he headed west for the Sun Devils.

In a college sports world where the athlete can now be bought, situations like that are becoming less rare.

“I’d say that the intention of Name, Image and Likeness as far as the legislation goes was probably sound thinking, but the application of it with the collectives and all that is not where it was intended to go,” Montana Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck said at Monday’s spring practice. “That’s how we get to the point where we’re now answering these questions.”

Top programs with generous donors are the ones dominating the market, but the NIL landscape is having a trickle-down effect all the way to the FCS level.

More often than not, the smaller schools that comprise the Football Championship Subdivision don’t have the same pool of donors contributing to their collectives. The University of Oregon’s ‘Division Street’ was started by Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and former Duck and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu is its chief athlete officer.

Miami benefits from one man named John Ruiz, a billionaire business owner. He uses his own brands to get deals for athletes. In basketball, Kansas State transfer guard Nijel Pack received an $800,000 contract from Ruiz’ LifeWallet to become a Hurricane.

While most of that money is going towards athletes who would not be realistically attainable for the Griz, there’s plenty left over. Now guys who could come to UM and stand out have the option to go elsewhere for less playing time – but for a check.

“We need to be competitive in that (NIL) arena and there isn’t a ton of that,” Hauck said. “It’s sort of evolving right now. It’s hard to tell how much it’s going to affect us, but it’s affected us some. It affects you everywhere. In the transfer market, the high school recruiting market. It affects you.”

Even high school athletes are now evaluated for how much money they could make in an NIL deal, and the numbers are whopping. Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, is projected to be worth roughly $3.5 million in that market.

Large schools with money to go around have the upper hand in scenarios like that. Players are now sometimes going where they can make the most, rather than where they’d fit the best for their education and playing career.

For big-name players, that money can be life changing enough to override those other factors. But for others who are choosing a Group of Five school over say, Montana, they could be making a mistake.

Following the money has changed the entire way college sports are recruited, and according to Hauck, there’s only one way to even the playing field.

“The collective piece should go away, in my opinion,” Hauck said. “Kids should be able to capitalize on their own deal. It shouldn’t be a collective pool buying guys. That’s what it is. But there’s a lot of stuff that’s not going back, and that’s one of them.”

Athletes can profit from their name without a group of wealthy donors having a choice in the matter.

For example, Alabama quarterback and soon-to-be NFL draft pick Bryce Young has deals with Dr. Pepper and Nissan, appearing in their commercials for cash. He also has a deal with Beats by Dre, giving him an additional source of income.

Texas running back and early NFL draft pick hopeful Bijan Robinson has a deal with Lamborghini, amongst four other known endorsements. There’s ways for college athletes to market themselves without being bought.

But the NIL landscape, altering daily, has yet to find a middle ground that would offer a sense of fairness between conferences and schools of all sizes and financial situations — and it might never. There’s benefits and disadvantages still being found as it evolves, but Hauck thinks that for college sports, something eventually needs to be done to find a “happy medium.”

“It’s not just FCS football, it can be FBS schools within conferences,” Hauck said. “Iowa State can’t do what Texas can do and there’s no restriction on transfers so guys can leave from a program within a conference and go to another one … I don’t know if it’s FCS to FBS as much as it is the high-revenue places doing what they want and getting what they want. That piece is certainly not healthy.”

But the continued growth of this phenomena seems inevitable, and how it will affect Montana football when it's rolling is yet to be seen. However, it’ll likely be on a different scale.

With a funding pool anticipated to be much smaller than the Power Five schools of the world, it’s possible that only top players will benefit from the collective while the reserves and practice squad players, who work just as hard, get nothing.

“One of my biggest angsts as this was coming around was that nobody cares who the left guard is, you know?” Hauck said “You’re going to have haves and have-nots in the locker room, which I don’t think for college football or amateur sports is how it should be, but on the other side, I’ve never been one that didn’t think that No. 16 or No. 19 or whoever shouldn’t be able to capitalize on his Name, Image and Likeness.”

The NIL environment has been a hot-button topic for a reason — it’s controversial.

“It’s out of control, I think,” Hauck said.