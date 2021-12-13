MISSOULA — Brian Buschini just put together one of the best punting seasons in Montana history and is now ready to test himself at a higher level.
The redshirt freshman announced he was entering the transfer portal on Monday after he was named the FCS punter of the year earlier in the day. He had received a full-ride scholarship offer from Nebraska before the day was over.
A walk-on out of Helena Capital, Buschini averaged 46 yards per punt, which was tied for third in the FCS this season and broke the UM record of 44.69 yards, which was set in 1985 by Mike Rice. His career average of 45.79 yards on 75 attempts is the highest in school history, topping Rice's 42.56 yards.
"Thank you for everything UM. Time to do what is best for my family and I," Buschini wrote on Twitter, with a note attached to his tweet that read: "Thank you for everything Griz nation, you all have supported me so much throughout the season. Thank you to my teammates, especially OD, Kevin, Carver, Grayson and Camden for 'just kicking it' every day with me.
"I will hold my time here at Montana dear and close to my heart the rest of my life. My wife and I have decided to enter the transfer portal to pursue my lifelong dream of playing FBS football and try to win the Ray Guy award."
Thank you for everything UM! Time to do what is best for my family and I! pic.twitter.com/yrHG2J1dk1— BRIAN BUSCHINI (@brian_buschini) December 13, 2021
Buschini flipped fields by booming 28 punts for 50 yards or more, forced 25 fair catches and placed 30 of his 69 punts inside the 20-yard line compared to only four touchbacks. He also handled kickoffs for Montana.
Buschini's departure means the Griz special teams units now have to replace starters who handle punting, kickoffs, field goal and extra point kicking, and long snapping.
"Thank you for being such a good mentor, teammate, and friend," Montana true freshman kicker Camden Capser wrote in a quote-tweet of Buschini's tweet. "Now go make waves at the FBS level."
Buschini got engaged to and married to Griz volleyball player Kellie Van Kirk during the football season.
