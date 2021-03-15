MISSOULA — Cam Humphrey isn’t scared of a little competition.
The Montana senior has plenty of it in his chase to be the Grizzlies’ next quarterback. He’s one of five players at spring camp eyeing the job with two spring games coming up next month.
“Yeah, I mean, who doesn’t” want to start, Humphrey said after the Grizzlies’ third practice of spring camp Monday. “We’re all going to get out here and work as hard we can to take that job. I feel that I’m the best, the most capable for it. But so does Kris (Brown) and so does Kirk (Rygol). That’s the mentality every quarterback’s got to have.”
Humphrey is the heir apparent, but there’s competition behind him with redshirt freshman Kris Brown, FBS transfer Kirk Rygol, JUCO transfer Robbie Patterson and true freshman Carson Rostad all hoping to prove themselves worthy. And they have nearly four weeks to do that.
“The vibe is good. It’s competitive,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said of the QB room. “It’s good competition between guys that like each other, which is exactly how it should be.”
Humphrey’s confidence in himself may have contributed to his success in the fall. But while words are one thing, actions are what stand out to Hauck.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Humphrey showed his ability and came out of fall camp as the leader in the clubhouse. Hauck said that was because of his “higher completion percentage, fewer interceptions, better understanding of the offense.”
It’s no surprise because Humphrey has more experience in the system than all the other quarterbacks combined. He’s started three games and played in 17 during his two seasons as a backup after he began college redshirting at Boise State before spending a year at junior college.
“Fall camp was good. We can always improve. I think I was doing well for myself,” Humphrey said. “Like always, I had a great supporting cast with our receivers, and our O-line’s taken a lot of steps forward.”
While there’s an obvious desire to be a full-time starter, there’s also another motivating factor that propelled him through the long offseason.
“The goal has never changed, my man. The goal is the ring,” Humphrey said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s this year, next year, whenever. Whenever they put us on the field, the goal stays the same: championships.”
The coaching staff has preached that there’s no sitting still; every day is a day to get better. The quarterbacks have used that year to try to keep building chemistry, which is especially critical so they’re in unison with their offensive line and receivers.
Many of the players got to work together for several practices last spring. That continued with player-run practices over the summer. And then they got a fall camp in October to continue working out kinks while adding in new pieces.
“If chemistry’s not there, things are off, we’re jumping offsides, balls are falling to the turf. But we’re not seeing that right now,” Humphrey said. “So, that shows we did a good job preparing with the time we had, we’ve practiced well. The offense is flowing, the defense is flying around making plays. Everything’s looking good. I feel like we handled the adversity as best we could.”
Humphrey feels most confident in his arm, and he’s completed 76 of 128 passes for 1,002 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions at UM. He hasn’t shown much of the dual-threat ability that former starter Dalton Sneed had, rushing just 30 times for 39 yards.
“I can put the ball wherever it needs to be on the field from any part on the field,” Humphrey said. “Just like every quarterback, you can always be more consistent. Tom Brady is one of the best to do it because he’s consistent at making the right decisions. It’s never perfect, but you’re always striving for perfect. So, that’s where I can get better personally.”
Just because Humphrey had jumped out front in fall camp, that doesn’t mean the job is his or the competition has stopped.
Brown has the second-most experience in Montana’s system despite technically being a redshirt freshman due to the NCAA granting all players an extra year of eligibility. He could feel that chemistry developing with the players’ extra time together, too, as he worked on continuing to adapt to the speed of the college game and learning the playbook.
“There’s certainly some plays out there on the field now where you feel like you know what they’re going to do out there,” Brown said. “You don’t have to guess, you know exactly what they’re going to do, and that’s always a positive.”
The 6-4, 215-pounder was the 2018 Class AA first-team-all state quarterback at Bozeman and feels his arm is his biggest weapon while consistency is still an area for improvement. Like Humphrey, he expressed confidence in himself.
“You can’t go into a game scared, right? You got to have that confidence, got to have yourself ready to go no matter what,” Brown said. “And that’s part of playing the game and being a backup or third string or whatever it is. You got to be ready to go at whatever time you’re needed.”
Among the other quarterbacks, Rygol joined Montana for summer 2020 workouts as he landed at his fourth college in four years. The redshirt junior began at Division II North Greenville University and transferred to junior college ASA College Brooklyn. He then spent 2019 at FBS South Florida, completing 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in five appearances.
Patterson came to the Griz ahead of 2020 spring camp as a redshirt sophomore. He missed 2019 with an injury at Saddleback Community College and hasn’t played since 2018, when he passed for 2,575 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Rounding out UM’s QB room are true freshman Carson Rostad and December signee Daniel Britt. Rostad was the 2018 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time Class A all-state quarterback at Hamilton. Britt, from Nevada, will enroll in the fall and has been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl this spring.
While there will be a starting quarterback for the game against Central Washington April 10, Hauck cautioned that doesn’t guarantee that same quarterback will be starting in the fall.
“The games are an aside from the quarterback battle. We’re playing the games to win them,” Hauck said. “That really has nothing to do with the competition. That’ll restart in the summer again.”
Cox leaving
UM cornerbacks coach C.J. Cox is leaving the Griz for another job, Hauck confirmed Monday.
“C.J.’s going to take another job. That’s about all I got for you,” Hauck said.
On Saturday, Cox tweeted a photo of him and the Griz cornerbacks, with the caption: “Men, you are greatly appreciated.” Redshirt freshman cornerback Trevin Gradney quoted-tweeted Cox’s tweet by writing, “preciate you Coach,” while true freshman wide receiver Aaron Fontes wrote, “Going to miss you coach good luck to you.”
Cox had been UM’s cornerbacks coach since he came over from Sacramento State in 2018. He played for Hauck at UNLV and was a graduate assistant for the Rebels.
Cox’s departure is the third change to the staff since Hauck set his initial staff in 2018 when he returned to UM for his second stint. Bryce Erickson was hired last spring to replace Jace Schillinger as the tight ends coach, and Dan Ryan was hired this winter to replace Matt Nicholson as the football strength and conditioning coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.