MISSOULA — Montana redshirt freshman Camellia Xu, a six-time Defensive Player of the Week during the regular season, was named the Big Sky Conference Goalkeeper of the Year on Monday in voting by the league’s coaches.
Xu also was voted first-team All-Big Sky, as were seniors Taylor Hansen, Caitlin Rogers and Taylor Stoeger. Montana has now had four or more first-team All-Big Sky selections in consecutive years for the first time since 1998-99.
Sydney Haustein was named second team, Allie Larsen honorable mention.
Xu becomes Montana’s third Goalkeeper of the Year in program history. All three have come in the last six seasons, with Kailey Norman being honored in 2016, Claire Howard last spring.
Montana’s previous winners were both seniors by the time they were named Goalkeeper of the Year.
“It’s been interesting to see Cam go through this with all the awards and how she’s handled it,” said coach Chris Citowicki. “It’s different when it’s a senior or a junior, someone who’s been working toward this. It’s a unique spot for us to manage and try to get through.
“But it’s a pretty big deal and really cool for her to be in this position. It shows how good she can be and what her potential is. Let’s face it, she is only going to get better.”
Xu takes an 11-4-1 record and a 0.67 goals-against average and .869 save percentage into the postseason, where Montana will be the No. 2 seed at this week’s Big Sky Championship in Greeley, Colo.
Xu leads the Big Sky in goals-against average and save percentage, plus shutouts with nine.
A big reason for Xu’s individual accolades has been the play of the veteran back line in front of her. Half of the four first-team All-Big Sky defenders are from Montana in Rogers and Hansen.
Rogers was the Big Sky co-Defensive MVP in 2019, then suffered a broken leg in the fall of 2020, which kept her from playing more than just a few minutes during the 2021 spring season. Hansen has been voted first-team All-Big Sky three straight seasons, the first time that’s happened for Montana since Wendy Stuker from 2002-04.
