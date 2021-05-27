COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Montana had two athletes compete during Day 2 of the NCAA West Track & Field Regional on Thursday, with Kimberly Earhart throwing the javelin and Tanessa Morris competing in the hammer throw.
Morris had a tough day on Thursday, finishing with a top throw of 183 feet, 6 inches. She currently sits in 28th place with one flight of the top-16 competitors still to throw due to a laser issue while measuring.
Morris hit 179-8 on her first attempt, a good starting point to ensure she would score. She improved on her second attempt (183-6), but on her final throw hit 177-1.
Despite Thursday's showing, Morris had a fantastic first season at Montana, after transferring from the University of Lethbridge. Already a Big Sky champion, NCAA Regionals qualifier and ranked second in school history, Morris will now turn her attention to her senior season, and even loftier goals.
Thursday didn't go quite the way Earhart had hoped for either. The senior finished 46th in the women's javelin with a top throw of 131-5. The Plains, Montana, native hit 131-1 on her first attempt before throwing 122-11 on her second throw. Her final attempt was her best, but well shy of her PR of 153-11, which was set in March.
Despite Thursday's mark being lower than she had hoped for, Earhart finished one spot ahead of where she was projected entering the meet. She finished her career as a three-time Big Sky Championships thrower in the javelin, scoring once.
Montana will have one more participant at the NCAA West Regional, with senior Brent Yeakey throwing the discus Friday at 12:30 p.m. Yeakey is seeded 38th in the region after setting a school record with a throw of 180-9 late last month.
On Wednesday, Montana had four athletes compete. Freshman Evan Todd placed 26th in the men's javelin (201-11), followed by senior teammate Dylan Kipp (184-3, 40th). On the running side, senior Jacob Lamb placed 30th in the men's 800 meters (1:50.60). Sophomore Cade Johnstone qualified for men's 400 meters but was unable to finish after pulling a hamstring coming around the first turn.
